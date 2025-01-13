Bulgaria Braces for Flu Epidemic as Five Regions Approach Pre-Epidemic Status

The flu season is intensifying, and by the end of this week, five regions in Bulgaria—Haskovo, Silistra, Pazardzhik, Vidin, and Yambol—are expected to be on the verge of a pre-epidemic situation. This was announced by Assoc. Prof. Angel Kunchev, the Chief State Health Inspector, during his appearance on BNT.

The flu strain circulating this year is AH3N2, which is predicted to lead to the seasonal epidemic. According to Assoc. Prof. Kunchev, the flu is just beginning, and the ongoing cold temperatures will not halt its spread. He highlighted that even at sub-zero temperatures, the flu will still spread. "We store viruses at the Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases at minus 70-80 degrees, so cold weather does not stop the flu," he noted.

The current weather conditions, marked by cold, fog, and smog, increase vulnerability to the flu and other viruses. Kunchev explained that these environmental factors put additional stress on the mucous membranes, making individuals more susceptible to infection.

Flu symptoms include an abrupt onset with a noticeable decline in overall health, often accompanied by cough, runny nose, and red eyes. The flu also brings chills, a rise in temperature, and general discomfort. Kunchev emphasized that the flu's incubation period is short—ranging from a few hours to two days—and it is most contagious in the early days of illness. After the third day, patients are no longer contagious.

Timely treatment is crucial, with Kunchev advising people to stay at home, drink tea, and take symptomatic medications to alleviate the effects of the illness. He also mentioned that antiviral drugs, effective if taken within the first 48 hours, can help reduce the severity of the disease, although their efficacy diminishes after that window. The flu is a serious condition that can affect multiple organs and tissues, especially in individuals with pre-existing health conditions. Kunchev emphasized that those most at risk, such as the elderly, children, and people with chronic illnesses, need to be especially cautious.

Not everyone who contracts the flu requires medical attention, as a healthy person with a well-functioning immune system can recover within 3-4 days. However, people in at-risk groups should seek medical advice early on. Even those who have been vaccinated can still contract the flu, although the symptoms are generally milder. Kunchev noted that it is possible, though rare, to get infected with different flu strains in the same season.

For prevention, Kunchev stressed the importance of maintaining an active lifestyle, exercising regularly, and eating a balanced diet rich in fruits and vegetables.

Source: Bulgarian National Television (BNT)