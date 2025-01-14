Four Charged in €94.5 Million EU-Funded Rail Fraud in Bulgaria

Crime | January 14, 2025, Tuesday // 10:14
Bulgaria: Four Charged in €94.5 Million EU-Funded Rail Fraud in Bulgaria @Pixabay

The European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO) in Sofia has charged four individuals in connection with a €94.5 million rail fraud case. The funds were allocated for the design and construction of a signaling and telecommunications system on the Plovdiv-Burgas railway section, part of a project funded by the European Union (EU).

The indictment involves a consortium of four companies, including two managers from an Italian company and a manager from a Bulgarian firm. Among the accused is a former director of the National Railway Infrastructure Company (NRIC). Three of the defendants were granted bail set at €50,000, while the fourth defendant received a €5,000 bail. The Bulgarian manager is also prohibited from leaving the country.

According to the EPPO, the companies involved in the consortium provided false information to the NRIC to secure the public procurement contract and EU funding. The consortium claimed that one of the companies had experience in building global mobile communication systems for railway transport, which helped them win the tender. However, none of the companies had the required qualifications.

The EPPO further reported that the NRIC director was aware that the consortium’s information was false but signed the contract nonetheless. Additionally, despite the consortium's declaration not to hire subcontractors, they later employed a company that had previously been excluded from the procurement process due to technical shortcomings.

The project in question was related to the modernization of the signaling systems on the Plovdiv-Burgas railway, initiated in 2021 under the leadership of Eng. Krasimir Papukchiyski, the then Director General of the National Railways Corporation. The European Structural and Investment Funds had stated that the project aimed to ensure smooth operation of international rail transport along key European corridors and improve safety.

The EPPO, an independent body established to protect EU financial interests, launched its first investigation in Bulgaria in January 2022, three years after its creation in 2019. The institution plays a pivotal role in investigating and prosecuting crimes involving the misuse of EU funds.

Sources:

  • Bulgarian National Radio (BNR)
  • Radio Free Europe Bulgaria
  • European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO)
Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: fraud, Bulgaria, EPPO

Related Articles:

Freedom Struggles: Bulgaria Stuck Two Decades Behind in Global Index

The 2024 Human Freedom Index (HFI), compiled by the Cato Institute and the Canadian Fraser Institute, evaluates personal and economic freedoms across 165 countries

Society | January 15, 2025, Wednesday // 14:05

Inflation in Bulgaria for 2024 Stands at 2.2%, Meeting Eurozone Requirements

Bulgaria's National Statistical Institute has reported that inflation for 2024 stands at 2.2%, a slight increase from the previous year

Business » Finance | January 15, 2025, Wednesday // 13:01

President Radev Hands Over First Mandate to GERB: Bulgaria Is Set to Have a Government

President Rumen Radev has handed over the first exploratory mandate for forming a government to the GERB party

Politics | January 15, 2025, Wednesday // 12:22

Bulgaria's Historic Balkan-1 Satellite Launches Into Space, Advancing Earth Monitoring Capabilities

A Bulgarian-made satellite, Balkan-1, has successfully been launched into space

Society | January 15, 2025, Wednesday // 10:20

Three Migrant Children Die in Bulgaria: Did Authorities Let Them Freeze to Death?

In late December, three migrant teens died in Bulgaria after being abandoned in the forest near the border with Turkey

Society » Incidents | January 15, 2025, Wednesday // 09:28

Bulgaria Faces Record Low Electricity Exports Amidst Slow Energy Sector Reforms

In 2024, Bulgaria’s electricity sector faced significant challenges, with a sharp decline in exports and a rise in domestic consumption

Business » Energy | January 15, 2025, Wednesday // 09:25
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Crime

Three Dutchmen Sentenced to Prison for Drug Lab Operation in Bulgaria

Three Dutch nationals convicted of producing and synthesizing precursors for high-risk drugs have been sentenced to prison

Crime | January 13, 2025, Monday // 15:12

Two Drunk Drivers, One Car: Bizarre Incident Unfolds in Nessebar

In Nessebar, a peculiar case involving drunk driving unfolded during the early hours of the morning

Crime | January 13, 2025, Monday // 10:12

Bulgaria Involved in Major Customs Operation, Seizing Millions in Cash and Gold

Over 2.7 million euros in cash and precious metals were seized during the BELENOS II customs operation aimed at enforcing the Cash Control Regulation and combating illegal financial activities

Crime | January 9, 2025, Thursday // 14:23

New Year's Eve Attack: Man Charged with Assault, Rape, and Threats in Stara Zagora

The Stara Zagora Prosecutor's Office has arrested and charged a man with sexual assault, physical abuse

Crime | January 7, 2025, Tuesday // 09:01

Bulgarian Man Charged with Attempted Murder After Stabbing Incident in Germany

A 57-year-old Bulgarian man, identified as Nikolay D., has been arrested in Germany and charged with attempted murder following a violent incident in mid-November

Crime | January 6, 2025, Monday // 14:06

Man Arrested for Arson at Sofia Central Station Resulting in Four Deaths

A 27-year-old man has been charged with arson in connection with a fire on a Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ) train carriage at Sofia Central Station that claimed the lives of four individuals and left two others seriously injured

Crime | January 2, 2025, Thursday // 16:01
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria