Biden’s Bold Claim: Why He’s the Real Winner in Ukraine, Not Putin

Outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden highlighted his administration's foreign policy achievements, particularly in supporting Ukraine against Russian aggression. Speaking at the State Department, Biden emphasized that his visit to Kyiv shortly after the war began demonstrated a stark contrast to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s actions.

“When Putin launched the invasion of Ukraine, he believed he would capture Kyiv within days. Yet, after the war started, it was me, not Putin, who stood in the center of Kyiv. Think about it—Putin never did that,” Biden remarked. He also noted that he was the only commander-in-chief to visit a war zone not controlled by American forces.

Reflecting on the impact of U.S. support, Biden stated that these efforts helped Ukraine resist Russian advances. He asserted that three years into the war, Putin had failed to achieve his strategic goals: Ukraine remains unbroken, NATO’s unity is intact, and Russia has not secured significant territorial gains. However, Biden warned that the work was not finished and emphasized the need for continued commitment.

Biden, who visited Kyiv in February 2023, a year after the full-scale invasion began, pointed to broader achievements during his presidency. He declared that the United States had strengthened its alliances, weakened adversaries, and improved its global standing. “Compared to four years ago, America is stronger, our alliances are stronger, and our adversaries and rivals are weaker,” Biden said, adding that his administration had bolstered the country’s capabilities in diplomacy and defense.

He also highlighted progress in the U.S.’s economic competition with China, claiming his administration had placed the nation in a stronger strategic position. Biden pointed to expert predictions that China’s economy would surpass the U.S.’s by 2030 or later, stating that under his leadership, “they will never overtake us.”

Meanwhile, President-elect Donald Trump is set to take office on January 20. Trump, who has expressed a different approach to the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, advocates for an early peace and has indicated a willingness to negotiate directly with Putin.

