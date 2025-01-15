Bulgarian Businesses Sound Alarm Over Soaring Electricity Prices, Demand European Compensation

Business » ENERGY | January 14, 2025, Tuesday // 14:00
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Businesses Sound Alarm Over Soaring Electricity Prices, Demand European Compensation @Pixabay

Businesses in Bulgaria remain on high alert, described as "code yellow," due to persistently high electricity prices. Vasil Velev, Chairman of the Board of the Association of Industrial Capital (AIKB), stated that protests have been postponed following assurances from parliamentary groups. They have pledged support for legislative provisions that would empower the Ministry of Energy and the Council of Ministers to create a program to compensate for excessive energy costs.

Velev emphasized that the provisions under discussion should extend throughout 2025, not just the first three months of the year, during which the temporary revenue and expenditure law will be in effect until the adoption of a full budget. According to him, such measures would provide stability for investors and avoid reactive responses when prices spike.

Comparing electricity prices across Europe, Velev pointed out that in Sweden, the price per megawatt-hour is 30 leva, while in Bulgaria, it is nearly 300 leva, despite being part of a common market. He urged the Bulgarian government to seek European-level compensation to address issues affecting Southeast Europe. Velev also clarified that the regulated price of 138 leva per megawatt-hour applies to kindergartens, schools, community centers, and prayer houses under a self-financed program that does not rely on state budget funds.

The chairman noted that the high electricity prices impact over 600,000 non-household consumers, including manufacturing enterprises, social services, healthcare, cultural institutions, and public administration. He stressed that the current compensation measures are not subsidies but partial recovery of costs incurred due to inflated energy prices. Velev called for swift adoption of legislation covering the entire year to prevent increased expenditures without corresponding revenue adjustments, noting that retroactive measures are not feasible.

Addressing concerns about potential economic instability, Velev warned that Bulgaria could face significant deficits if current fiscal policies remain unchanged. He drew a parallel with Romania, where unsustainable social spending and inflated deficits have led to income freezes, describing it as a "milder Greek scenario." He advocated for more prudent budget policies to avoid a similar situation.

Velev also highlighted that incomes in Bulgaria have risen faster than inflation, with the minimum wage increasing by 38% over two years and by 15% in the current year alone. Regarding eurozone entry, he expressed optimism that inflation rates would meet the December criteria, emphasizing the importance of compensatory programs to manage excessively high prices and ensure economic stability.

Source: BNR interview

Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: electricity, prices, Bulgaria, businesses

Related Articles:

Freedom Struggles: Bulgaria Stuck Two Decades Behind in Global Index

The 2024 Human Freedom Index (HFI), compiled by the Cato Institute and the Canadian Fraser Institute, evaluates personal and economic freedoms across 165 countries

Society | January 15, 2025, Wednesday // 14:05

Inflation in Bulgaria for 2024 Stands at 2.2%, Meeting Eurozone Requirements

Bulgaria's National Statistical Institute has reported that inflation for 2024 stands at 2.2%, a slight increase from the previous year

Business » Finance | January 15, 2025, Wednesday // 13:01

President Radev Hands Over First Mandate to GERB: Bulgaria Is Set to Have a Government

President Rumen Radev has handed over the first exploratory mandate for forming a government to the GERB party

Politics | January 15, 2025, Wednesday // 12:22

Bulgaria's Historic Balkan-1 Satellite Launches Into Space, Advancing Earth Monitoring Capabilities

A Bulgarian-made satellite, Balkan-1, has successfully been launched into space

Society | January 15, 2025, Wednesday // 10:20

Three Migrant Children Die in Bulgaria: Did Authorities Let Them Freeze to Death?

In late December, three migrant teens died in Bulgaria after being abandoned in the forest near the border with Turkey

Society » Incidents | January 15, 2025, Wednesday // 09:28

Bulgaria Faces Record Low Electricity Exports Amidst Slow Energy Sector Reforms

In 2024, Bulgaria’s electricity sector faced significant challenges, with a sharp decline in exports and a rise in domestic consumption

Business » Energy | January 15, 2025, Wednesday // 09:25
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Energy

Bulgaria Faces Record Low Electricity Exports Amidst Slow Energy Sector Reforms

In 2024, Bulgaria’s electricity sector faced significant challenges, with a sharp decline in exports and a rise in domestic consumption

Business » Energy | January 15, 2025, Wednesday // 09:25

Azerbaijan Temporarily Suspends Gas Supplies to Bulgaria

Azerbaijan has temporarily suspended natural gas supplies to Bulgaria

Business » Energy | January 9, 2025, Thursday // 18:07

Kazakh National Company Bids for Russian-Owned Lukoil Neftokhim Refinery in Bulgaria

KazMunayGas, the state-owned oil company of Kazakhstan, is reportedly taking part in a tender to acquire the Bulgarian-based refinery of Russian oil giant Lukoil

Business » Energy | January 8, 2025, Wednesday // 11:10

Power Cuts Lasting Days Lead to Protest in Lovech Region Over Holiday Disruptions

Residents of Lovech region staged a second protest over the extended electricity crisis that disrupted their holidays

Business » Energy | January 2, 2025, Thursday // 14:00

Electricity Prices for Bulgarian Households Rise by 8.42% Starting January 1, 2025

At a closed session, the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) approved an average increase of 8.42% in electricity prices for household consumers

Business » Energy | January 1, 2025, Wednesday // 18:21

Natural Gas Price Increases Set to Take Effect in Bulgaria from January 1

Starting January 1, 2025, new prices for gas distribution and supply will come into effect for customers of Overgas Networks

Business » Energy | January 1, 2025, Wednesday // 10:11
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria