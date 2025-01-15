Foreign Troops in Ukraine: Zelensky and Macron Discuss Potential Contingent Plans

World » UKRAINE | January 14, 2025, Tuesday // 10:00
Bulgaria: Foreign Troops in Ukraine: Zelensky and Macron Discuss Potential Contingent Plans

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and French President Emmanuel Macron held a detailed conversation focused on defense assistance to Ukraine, including the possible deployment of foreign troops in the country. Kyiv's allies have raised this idea in recent months, and it was among several topics discussed during the talks, as reported by Agence France-Presse.

Zelensky, in his nightly address on social media, shared that the discussion covered various forms of military support, including weapons packages and the procurement of shells for Ukraine. He also mentioned that they explored the deployment of contingents from partner nations and the ongoing training of Ukrainian military personnel.

The concept of stationing European troops in Ukraine has been proposed multiple times recently, particularly in the context of potential peace negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow. According to speculation, such a contingent would primarily serve to enforce a hypothetical ceasefire, an idea promoted by re-elected U.S. President Donald Trump, who is set to return to the White House in a week.

Last week, Zelensky described the possible presence of foreign troops as one of the most effective measures to compel Russia to agree to peace. AFP reported that this perspective aligns with growing international calls for measures that could stabilize the conflict and pave the way for negotiations.

Source: AFP

Ukraine
Tags: Macron, Zelensky, Ukraine, troops

