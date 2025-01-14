Bulgaria's Viktoriya Tomova Exits Australian Open in First Round, Prepares for Doubles

Bulgaria's Viktoriya Tomova Advances in Australian Open Doubles
Bulgaria’s top female tennis player, Viktoriya Tomova, started her Australian Open campaign on a positive note in the doubles tournament
Viktoriya Tomova, Bulgaria's top female tennis player, suffered a first-round defeat at the Australian Open. Facing the ninth seed, Darya Kasatkina, Tomova lost in straight sets, 1:6 and 3:6, in a match that lasted just over an hour. Kasatkina, ranked 10th globally, displayed solid form, recording 22 winners and committing 18 unforced errors. In comparison, Tomova, currently ranked 58th, registered 12 winners but made 24 unforced errors, including five double faults.
In the men’s tournament, Grigor Dimitrov also exited in the first round. He withdrew at the start of the second set in his match against Italy's Francesco Passaro due to an injury, ending his campaign prematurely.
Despite her singles loss, Viktoriya Tomova remains in contention in Melbourne as she prepares to compete in the doubles event. Partnered with Slovakia's Rebecca Šramková, the duo will face the Chinese pair Zheng and Wang in the opening round.
Source: Bulgarian National Radio (BNR)
Bulgaria’s top female tennis player, Viktoriya Tomova, started her Australian Open campaign on a positive note in the doubles tournament
Bulgaria's top tennis player, Grigor Dimitrov, has withdrawn from the Australian Open due to an injury
Alexander Vezenkov delivered a historic performance in Olympiacos' resounding 112:69 victory over Bayern Munich in the Euroleague
Novak Djokovic, in a recent interview with GQ, revealed claims that he was “poisoned” by his food during his time in detention in Melbourne in 2022
Albert Popov has achieved a historic milestone in Bulgarian alpine skiing, securing his first World Cup victory in the night slalom at the Italian resort of Madonna di Campiglio
Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov remains ranked number 10 in the world in the latest ATP rankings
Bulgaria's Perperikon: A European Counterpart to Peru's Machu Picchu
Bulgarians Among EU's Least Frequent Vacationers, Struggling with Affordability