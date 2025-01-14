Bulgaria's Viktoriya Tomova Exits Australian Open in First Round, Prepares for Doubles

Viktoriya Tomova, Bulgaria's top female tennis player, suffered a first-round defeat at the Australian Open. Facing the ninth seed, Darya Kasatkina, Tomova lost in straight sets, 1:6 and 3:6, in a match that lasted just over an hour. Kasatkina, ranked 10th globally, displayed solid form, recording 22 winners and committing 18 unforced errors. In comparison, Tomova, currently ranked 58th, registered 12 winners but made 24 unforced errors, including five double faults.

In the men’s tournament, Grigor Dimitrov also exited in the first round. He withdrew at the start of the second set in his match against Italy's Francesco Passaro due to an injury, ending his campaign prematurely.

Despite her singles loss, Viktoriya Tomova remains in contention in Melbourne as she prepares to compete in the doubles event. Partnered with Slovakia's Rebecca Šramková, the duo will face the Chinese pair Zheng and Wang in the opening round.

Source: Bulgarian National Radio (BNR)