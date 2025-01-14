Bulgaria's Defense Strengthening: F-16 Jets to Arrive by Year-End

Politics » DEFENSE | January 13, 2025, Monday // 17:38
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Defense Strengthening: F-16 Jets to Arrive by Year-End

By the end of April, Bulgaria is set to receive the first two of its eight F-16 fighter jets, with the first delivery scheduled for January 31 in Greenville. Acting Minister of Defense Atanas Zapryanov confirmed that one of the fighters will remain in the United States for training purposes, while the remaining aircraft will be delivered throughout the year.

Zapryanov also highlighted plans for enhancing Bulgaria's defense capabilities, including the expected deployment of two patrol frigates in the Black Sea by year’s end. He emphasized the strategic importance of the Black Sea, noting that 70% of Bulgaria’s exports pass through it. According to Zapryanov, any disruption in this area would have far-reaching economic impacts, not only on Bulgaria and Romania but also on much of Europe. To address these concerns, a Bulgarian admiral is set to take command of the Black Sea mine countermeasures group, further strengthening the country’s naval presence.

Looking ahead, the Bulgarian Ministry of Defense also anticipates the arrival of the first Stryker combat vehicles, which will be assembled locally at the "Terem Ivaylo" plant in Veliko Tarnovo. In addition, the country plans to acquire 155mm artillery systems and unmanned aerial vehicles to bolster its defense capabilities. The first IRIS-T air defense division is expected to arrive by the end of 2027. Zapryanov acknowledged that prolonged instability could persist in the coming years, necessitating continued investments in military preparedness.

Source: Bulgarian National Radio (BNR)

