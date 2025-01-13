Easily get $2025! ION Mining New Year Benefits, claim now

Bulgarian National Bank Prepares for Eurozone with New Liquidity Rule
The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) has adopted a new regulation outlining the framework for providing emergency liquidity support to solvent banks once Bulgaria joins the Eurozone
Several banks in Bulgaria have recently announced changes to their fees
Petar Ganev, a senior researcher at the Institute for Market Economics, stated in an interview with Bulgarian National Radio that it is highly likely Bulgarians will begin making payments in euros starting from January 1 next year
Bulgarian businesses are facing significant financial losses due to delayed membership in the eurozone and Schengen area, missing out on billions in export potential
Bulgaria is currently meeting the Maastricht criteria required for eurozone membership, with its macroeconomic indicators indicating a stable path toward adopting the euro
