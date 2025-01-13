Bulgaria’s President to Hand Over First Government Formation Mandate on Wednesday

Politics | January 13, 2025, Monday // 17:33
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s President to Hand Over First Government Formation Mandate on Wednesday Rosen Zhelyazkov (left) and Rumen Radev (right)

On Wednesday, January 15, at noon, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev will officially hand over the first mandate to form a government. This is in accordance with Article 99, paragraph 1 of the Constitution of the Republic of Bulgaria. The mandate will be given to the candidate for Prime Minister nominated by GERB, the largest parliamentary group in the newly elected 51st National Assembly.

Discussions regarding the formation of a government are ongoing, with an agreement reportedly reached on Rosen Zhelyazkov from GERB serving as Prime Minister. A management agreement has also been settled. However, the talks have become complicated due to the involvement of the “Democracy, Rights, and Freedoms” (DPS-Dogan) parliamentary group. Although the agreement includes their support in the plenary hall, the final outcome remains uncertain. Negotiations are at a critical point, as tensions have risen due to new demands from the DPS group, which is associated with Ahmed Dogan. They had initially agreed not to hold any positions in the executive but have since requested deputy ministerial roles and a greater influence over cabinet decisions, a move that has been met with resistance by the other parties involved.

Meanwhile, the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) has publicly revealed their support for the future cabinet, naming their preferred Deputy Prime Minister and four ministers.

Source: Novini.bg

