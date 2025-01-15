Crossing Borders: Bulgaria's Full Schengen Membership Transforms Travel to Greece and Romania

Business » TOURISM | January 14, 2025, Tuesday // 09:37
Bulgaria: Crossing Borders: Bulgaria's Full Schengen Membership Transforms Travel to Greece and Romania

With Bulgaria's full integration into the Schengen Area, citizens now have the ability to travel freely to neighboring Greece and Romania, bypassing traditional border crossings. This change opens up new possibilities for tourism and business, including areas where there were once restrictions, such as the mountainous Belasitsa region on the Bulgaria-Greece border. Previously, tourism was limited in these border zones, but with Schengen membership, these regions now have the potential for new travel routes, as evidenced by the plans of Ilka Gaganelova, the manager of the Kongur hut in Belasitsa.

Ilka Gaganelova is exploring opportunities to create a route that would allow tourists to cross the border directly through the mountain, a path previously restricted. Although the border areas had no fencing or significant patrols before Bulgaria’s Schengen accession, the new regulations enable free movement while also necessitating the continuation of certain security measures. This includes police checks to prevent cross-border crimes and illegal migration. Travelers are still required to carry valid personal documents when crossing, despite the removal of physical border checks.

The Schengen change also extends to Bulgaria's sea border with Romania, which had previously required long land trips. While land travel across the Danube River is still subject to random checks, maritime travel between the Bulgarian and Romanian Black Sea coasts is now significantly easier, with no border checks unless a risk analysis triggers a police inspection. This marks an important shift, although infrastructure still faces challenges, such as the limited number of bridges and ferries across the Danube.

In addition, the rail network between Bulgaria and its neighbors remains underdeveloped, with the only daily connections being between Sofia and Romania's Craiova and Bucharest. The only train to Greece, which was suspended during the pandemic, has yet to be restored.

Though infrastructure improvements are still needed, the ability to cross the Bulgarian border without traditional checks and the increase in potential tourist routes represent a new era of freedom of movement, much like other Schengen countries that allow residents to easily travel between neighboring states. For example, citizens in countries like Slovakia and Austria regularly commute for work, and in regions like the Alps, travelers can visit multiple countries without border checks. This expanded freedom is expected to foster increased tourism and business across Bulgaria’s borders.

Sources:

  • Schengen Borders Code
  • Ministry of Interior of Bulgaria
  • RFE/RL
Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, greece, Romania, Schengen

Related Articles:

Freedom Struggles: Bulgaria Stuck Two Decades Behind in Global Index

The 2024 Human Freedom Index (HFI), compiled by the Cato Institute and the Canadian Fraser Institute, evaluates personal and economic freedoms across 165 countries

Society | January 15, 2025, Wednesday // 14:05

Inflation in Bulgaria for 2024 Stands at 2.2%, Meeting Eurozone Requirements

Bulgaria's National Statistical Institute has reported that inflation for 2024 stands at 2.2%, a slight increase from the previous year

Business » Finance | January 15, 2025, Wednesday // 13:01

President Radev Hands Over First Mandate to GERB: Bulgaria Is Set to Have a Government

President Rumen Radev has handed over the first exploratory mandate for forming a government to the GERB party

Politics | January 15, 2025, Wednesday // 12:22

Bulgaria's Historic Balkan-1 Satellite Launches Into Space, Advancing Earth Monitoring Capabilities

A Bulgarian-made satellite, Balkan-1, has successfully been launched into space

Society | January 15, 2025, Wednesday // 10:20

Three Migrant Children Die in Bulgaria: Did Authorities Let Them Freeze to Death?

In late December, three migrant teens died in Bulgaria after being abandoned in the forest near the border with Turkey

Society » Incidents | January 15, 2025, Wednesday // 09:28

Bulgaria Faces Record Low Electricity Exports Amidst Slow Energy Sector Reforms

In 2024, Bulgaria’s electricity sector faced significant challenges, with a sharp decline in exports and a rise in domestic consumption

Business » Energy | January 15, 2025, Wednesday // 09:25
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Tourism

Bulgaria Air Offers Direct Flights to 11 European Cities This Winter

Bulgaria Air has launched a special winter promotion, "Time to Fly," offering discounted tickets for flights until March 31, 2025, to 11 captivating European destinations

Business » Tourism | January 14, 2025, Tuesday // 16:00

Sofia and Grenoble Now Connected by Direct Flights for the First Time

For the first time ever, a direct flight connection has been established between Sofia, Bulgaria, and the French ski resort of Grenoble

Business » Tourism | January 13, 2025, Monday // 16:41

Bulgaria’s Passport Ranked Among the World’s Strongest

The Henley Passport Index for 2025 reveals that Singapore holds the top spot for the most powerful passport

Business » Tourism | January 12, 2025, Sunday // 15:22

Bulgaria Moves Closer to Achieving Visa-Free Travel to the US

Foreign Minister Ivan Kondov has expressed optimism about the potential abolition of US visas for Bulgarian citizens

Business » Tourism | January 10, 2025, Friday // 12:13

Bulgaria's Progress Toward US Visa Waiver: Will 2025 Be the Year?

The percentage of US visa denials for Bulgarians has steadily decreased in recent years

Business » Tourism | January 9, 2025, Thursday // 12:02

Bulgaria Makes New York Times’ Best Places to Visit in 2025

The New York Times has included Bulgaria among its top travel destinations for 2025

Business » Tourism | January 9, 2025, Thursday // 10:10
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria