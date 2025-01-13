Rosen Zhelyazkov Tipped as Prime Minister of Bulgaria Amid Stalled Government Talks

Negotiations to form a new Bulgarian government have entered their final stages, with an agreement reportedly reached on the nomination of Rosen Zhelyazkov from GERB as prime minister. According to the Bulgarian National Radio, a management agreement has also been established. However, the process remains uncertain due to tensions surrounding the involvement of the "Democracy, Rights and Freedoms - DPS (Dogan)" party, whose support in the parliamentary vote is being sought.

The discussions have become more complex as the DPS, initially agreeing not to participate in the executive branch, has now demanded deputy ministerial positions and influence over cabinet decisions. This shift has caused friction with the three main parties involved, raising doubts about whether the negotiations will conclude successfully. Decisive discussions are ongoing, and the situation remains fluid.

In the meantime, the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) is the only group to publicly announce their nominees for the positions of Deputy Prime Minister and four ministerial roles in the proposed cabinet. GERB’s proposed lineup includes Tomislav Donchev as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Innovation and Growth, Temenuzhka Petkova as Minister of Finance, Georgi Georgiev as Minister of Justice, Zhecho Stankov as Minister of Energy, and Krasimir Valchev as Minister of Education. Notable proposals include Daniel Mitov as Minister of Interior and Georg Georgiev as Minister of Foreign Affairs, while Atanas Zapryanov is expected to retain his role as Defense Minister.

"There Is Such a People" (TISP) has also been allocated a deputy prime minister role, though the nominee has yet to be decided. The party is expected to oversee four ministries: Health, Culture, Economy, and Transport, with Silvi Kirilov named as the proposed Minister of Health. Other names are reportedly being finalized.

As the negotiations progress, President Rumen Radev is expected to announce a date for handing over the exploratory mandate, contingent on confirmation that the discussions have concluded.

Meanwhile, Delyan Peevski, leader of the DPS-New Beginning party, has sharply criticized the draft cabinet. Peevski condemned the negotiations as a power grab characterized by greed and disregard for public interest. In a statement, he expressed frustration with what he described as "harassment and bargaining" over power, calling for fresh elections as the only solution to Bulgaria's political impasse.

Peevski accused certain actors of exploiting Bulgaria’s largest political force, GERB, for personal gain, suggesting that the current process mirrors past failures. He urged the adoption of the State Budget Law and other critical legislative measures before dissolving parliament for new elections, emphasizing that only a democratic vote can provide a government with a clear and legitimate mandate.

Sources: