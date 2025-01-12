Sofia and Grenoble Now Connected by Direct Flights for the First Time

January 13, 2025, Monday
Bulgaria: Sofia and Grenoble Now Connected by Direct Flights for the First Time @Bulgaria Air

For the first time ever, a direct flight connection has been established between Sofia, Bulgaria, and the French ski resort of Grenoble. Bulgaria Air, in collaboration with the travel agency Rapsody Travel, launched this new route in January 2025. The inaugural flight took place on January 11, with two more scheduled for January 18 and 25.

Grenoble Airport greeted the first group of Bulgarian passengers with a special welcoming ceremony upon their arrival, a gesture that was warmly received by the travelers. Pierre Marnot, Director of Grenoble Alpes Isère Airport, expressed his satisfaction with the new charter service, highlighting that it would allow Bulgarian winter sports enthusiasts to access the French Alps more easily. Grenoble Airport has been managed by VINCI Airports since 2004, with the aim of promoting the region’s natural beauty and boosting local tourism.

Maria Stoyanova, General Manager of Charter Operations and Aircraft Leasing at Bulgaria Air, emphasized that the national carrier aims to provide interesting winter travel options for Bulgarian tourists. She also noted that Bulgaria Air is committed to offering high-quality charter services with exceptional attention to passengers' needs. The airline hopes the new Grenoble route will stimulate tourism and offer exciting new opportunities for Bulgarian travelers.

Grenoble Alpes Isère Airport, which serves as a hub for winter tourism, handled 250,000 passengers during the 2023-2024 winter season. The airport, which has a permanent staff of nearly 40, also relies on seasonal workers during peak times. In 2022, it earned the third level of Airport Carbon Accreditation, reflecting its efforts to reduce carbon emissions.

VINCI Airports, the world’s largest private airport operator, oversees more than 70 airports across Europe, Asia, and the Americas. Known for its expertise in managing, financing, and developing airports, VINCI Airports is committed to an ambitious environmental strategy, aiming for zero net carbon emissions by 2050.

Bulgaria Air, the national carrier of Bulgaria, has been in operation since 2002, offering both domestic and international flights. Known for its reliability, safety, and hospitality, Bulgaria Air connects passengers to a range of destinations worldwide, playing an important role in promoting tourism and business between Bulgaria and the rest of the world.

Source: Bulgaria Air press release

