Cold and Cloudy Weather Across Bulgaria on January 14

Society » ENVIRONMENT | January 13, 2025, Monday // 17:02
Bulgaria: Cold and Cloudy Weather Across Bulgaria on January 14 @Pexels

On January 14, the weather in Bulgaria will feature mostly sunny skies in the northern regions as clouds begin to break up. However, in Southeast Bulgaria and the Rhodope Mountains, isolated snow showers are expected, with rain in the far southeastern areas. A light to moderate wind from the east-northeast will blow, shifting to a north-northeasterly direction in the northeast. Temperatures will range from -5°C to 0°C, with Sofia experiencing -5°C. Daytime highs across the country will vary from -2°C to 3°C, with Sofia reaching -2°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, light rain showers are expected in the far southern areas, while the northern coast will see mostly sunny conditions as clouds begin to dissipate. A moderate north-northeasterly wind will prevail, with daytime temperatures ranging from 2°C to 5°C. The seawater temperature will be between 8°C and 9°C, and the sea will have waves of 2-3 degrees on the Douglas scale.

In the mountain regions, cloudy and foggy conditions are forecast, with snowfall in many areas. A moderate to strong east wind will blow, shifting to a south-southwest direction on the ridges. At 1,200 meters, temperatures will be around -5°C, and at 2,000 meters, they will drop to -8°C.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)

