EU Braces for Potential Shift in US Policies Under Trump’s Presidency

World » EU | January 13, 2025, Monday // 14:05
Bulgaria: EU Braces for Potential Shift in US Policies Under Trump’s Presidency

The European Union is increasingly concerned that the president-elect, Donald Trump, might reverse key policies and sanctions implemented by President Joe Biden, potentially damaging foreign relations and trade ties. EU officials have begun reviewing the hundreds of executive orders and sanctions imposed by Biden, fearing that Trump could undo these measures without considering the broader implications for European allies.

Among the measures at risk of reversal are sanctions on Russia, as well as trade and cybersecurity policies. The European Commission has initiated a review of Biden’s executive orders to identify which ones might be most impactful to the EU or weaken the effectiveness of Biden’s policies if Trump decides to reverse them. This review highlights the uncertainty in Brussels regarding Trump's potential actions upon his return to the White House.

Trump has already made aggressive statements about close US allies, including the threat to use military force or impose tariffs on Denmark to acquire Greenland. He has also proposed controversial ideas, such as incorporating Canada and the Panama Canal into the US. The EU’s primary concern is that Trump may revoke Biden's sanctions on Russia, which were implemented in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022. The EU hopes that these sanctions will remain in place as leverage for potential negotiations with Moscow on a ceasefire.

In response to these concerns, the European Commission has set up a team of senior officials to assess the potential consequences of a second Trump presidency, particularly regarding trade conflicts, diminished US support for Ukraine, and the future of European defense and security commitments. A new president in the US has the authority to review and revoke executive orders, as demonstrated by Trump's previous reversals of policies enacted by his predecessors, such as the withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal and the Paris climate agreement.

A spokesperson for Trump’s transition team defended his actions, asserting that the president-elect has a strong mandate to fulfill his campaign promises and disrupt Washington’s status quo. Meanwhile, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, will not be attending Trump's inauguration on January 20. She is currently recovering from pneumonia and has canceled her engagements for the first half of January. While the European Commission confirmed that von der Leyen will not be present at the inauguration, efforts are being made to establish contact with Trump’s incoming administration shortly thereafter.

Tags: Biden, Trump, EU, US

