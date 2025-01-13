Injury Ends Bulgarian Star Grigor Dimitrov's Australian Open Run

Bulgaria's top tennis player, Grigor Dimitrov, has withdrawn from the Australian Open due to an injury. The former world number 3 was forced to retire during his first-round match against Italy’s Francesco Passaro, trailing 5-7, 1-2.

The injury occurred at the end of the first set when Dimitrov experienced discomfort in his adductor muscle, the same issue that had previously forced him to withdraw from his semifinal match in Brisbane. After the first set, he requested a timeout and visited the locker room with a medical professional. Although he resumed play, Dimitrov managed only three more games before deciding he could no longer continue, ultimately withdrawing from the match.

Interestingly, Passaro had only entered the tournament as a “lucky loser” after Fabio Fognini pulled out due to injury. This marked Passaro’s first victory in the main draw of a Grand Slam.

Dimitrov has confirmed his next tournament will be the ATP 500 indoor event in Rotterdam, which begins on February 3.

Source: Bulgarian National Television (BNT)