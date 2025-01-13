Bulgarian Patriarch Daniil: Trump's Election Brings 'Normality' Back to Society

In a recent interview with bTV, Bulgarian Patriarch Daniil expressed his belief that the election of Donald Trump as U.S. President marked a return to "normality" in society. He highlighted the crucial role of politicians and religious leaders in guiding their communities away from divisiveness, hatred, and escalating conflicts.

Reflecting on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, Patriarch Daniil pointed out that the lack of dialogue was "not normal." He noted that Trump had promised to work toward resolving the crisis, even suggesting that the war could end within six months. “People are dying there; it is necessary to stop this fratricidal war,” he said, praising Trump’s sober approach and considering his stance a “voice of reason.”

The Patriarch also addressed the issue of divisions within the Bulgarian Orthodox Church, particularly the registration of a new religious institution, the "Bulgarian Orthodox Old-Style Church," which had been denied for years due to the Law on Religions. He explained that such divisions have been present since 1993 and emphasized the importance of maintaining the unity of the Church.

Patriarch Daniil discussed the broader challenges facing the nation, particularly Bulgaria's demographic crisis. He compared the current situation with that of 1924 when, despite two national catastrophes, the population remained strong and families were healthy. He attributed this strength to the faith and values upheld at the time. Today, however, he lamented that a lack of spiritual guidance and values, along with the breakdown of family structures, has led to a decline.

Despite these challenges, the Patriarch expressed optimism, believing that with spiritual guidance, healthy families, and strong values, Bulgaria could see a positive change in the near future. He also acknowledged that while the country faces difficulties, the key to overcoming them lies in restoring spiritual strength and moral clarity.

In closing, Patriarch Daniil emphasized that, above all, leaders within the Church must be advocates for peace. He reiterated that the goal should be to fight for the salvation of souls and to preserve unity within the Church.

Source: bTV