Turkey Implements Major Toll Hike on Highways and Bridges in 2025

Turkey's Inflation Hits 44.38% in December, 58.51% Annual Average
Turkey's inflation rate for December 2024 was reported at 44.38 percent year-on-year, according to national statistics
In 2025, Turkey has implemented significant increases in toll fees for motor vehicles using its highways, tunnels, and bridges. The General Directorate of Highways introduced the new rates, which are expected to rise by approximately 42 percent compared to the previous year. This hike is attributed to economic factors, including high inflation, fluctuations in the exchange rate, and rising maintenance costs for infrastructure.
Among the new toll rates, the Bosphorus bridges, the "July 15 Martyrs" and "Fatih Sultan Mehmet," will charge a fee of 47 Turkish liras each. The Osman Gazi Bridge toll is set at 795 Turkish liras, while the Çanakkale Bridge and Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge will cost 790 and 80 Turkish liras, respectively.
The updated price list has been made available on the General Directorate of Highways' official website.
Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic has proposed his country as a potential venue for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and the next US president, Donald Trump
Zoran Milanović has secured a second term as Croatia's president, winning an overwhelming 74.6% of the vote in the January 7 runoff election
Romania's Energy Minister, Sebastian Burduja, has announced the country's request for a three-year extension to the operating period of its coal-fired power plants
Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik has threatened that Republika Srpska will secede from Bosnia and Herzegovina if the Bosnian judiciary bans him from political activities
On January 10, Romania will officially be accepted into the US Visa Waiver Program
Hristijan Mickoski, Prime Minister of North Macedonia, commented on the challenges of EU accession, stating that the process has been "Balkanized" rather than "Europeanized"
