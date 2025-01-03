Turkey Implements Major Toll Hike on Highways and Bridges in 2025

In 2025, Turkey has implemented significant increases in toll fees for motor vehicles using its highways, tunnels, and bridges. The General Directorate of Highways introduced the new rates, which are expected to rise by approximately 42 percent compared to the previous year. This hike is attributed to economic factors, including high inflation, fluctuations in the exchange rate, and rising maintenance costs for infrastructure.

Among the new toll rates, the Bosphorus bridges, the "July 15 Martyrs" and "Fatih Sultan Mehmet," will charge a fee of 47 Turkish liras each. The Osman Gazi Bridge toll is set at 795 Turkish liras, while the Çanakkale Bridge and Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge will cost 790 and 80 Turkish liras, respectively.

The updated price list has been made available on the General Directorate of Highways' official website.

