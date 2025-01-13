Trump Ally Steve Bannon Calls Musk 'Evil' in Ongoing Feud Over Visa Support

World | January 13, 2025, Monday // 12:13
Steve Bannon, the former adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump, has launched a harsh criticism of Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX. In an interview with Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, Bannon labeled Musk as "a truly evil guy" and declared that he was personally committed to taking the billionaire down. He accused Musk of attempting to establish a form of "techno-feudalism" on a global scale and promised to have him removed from the scene by Inauguration Day.

Bannon also voiced his disapproval of Musk's support for the H-1B visa program, which is designed to bring highly skilled foreign workers into the U.S. tech industry. Bannon questioned Musk’s influence, saying, “Why do we have South Africans, the most racist people… making any comments on what goes on in the US?” His remarks are part of a broader rift within Trump's support base over the issue of foreign workers in Silicon Valley, which has been heightened by Trump’s recent appointment of Sriram Krishnan as an AI adviser.

In defense of the H-1B program, Musk has stated his commitment to the foreign worker initiative, even vowing to "go to war on this issue." Trump, who had previously imposed restrictions on the program, has supported Musk’s stance, describing it as a “great program.” In contrast, Bannon accused Musk of lacking maturity and said his primary focus seemed to be amassing wealth, rather than serving the interests of American workers. According to Bannon, Musk’s ultimate goal was to become a trillionaire, something he criticized Musk for prioritizing over more pressing matters.

While Bannon has continued to attack Musk's actions, the Tesla CEO, who is currently the world's richest person with an estimated net worth exceeding 400 billion dollars, has not responded publicly to the criticism. Despite the tensions, Musk remains a strong ally of Trump and has been involved in various political activities, including meetings with lawmakers and foreign officials.

