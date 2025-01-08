Flu Epidemic Looms in Bulgaria: Haskovo Most Affected

January 13, 2025, Monday
Bulgaria: Flu Epidemic Looms in Bulgaria: Haskovo Most Affected @Pexels

Flu cases are on the rise in Bulgaria, with certain regions expected to soon reach epidemic levels. Chief State Health Inspector Assoc. Prof. Angel Kunchev warned that pre-epidemic and epidemic flu incidence rates could be reached in some areas as early as next week, according to BTA.

The highest number of flu and acute respiratory disease cases has been reported in the Haskovo region, with 282 cases per 10,000 people. Other regions experiencing high incidences include Silistra with 238 cases per 10,000 and Pazardzhik with 212 cases per 10,000, based on data from the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases for the most recent reporting week.

In contrast, Sofia City and Stara Zagora have seen lower numbers of flu and respiratory illnesses, with 64 and 47 cases per 10,000 people, respectively.

Each regional health inspection is responsible for deciding whether to declare a flu epidemic in their area. Assoc. Prof. Kunchev also noted that the declaration of an epidemic does not automatically result in school closures.

Source: Bulgarian News Agency (BTA)

Tags: flu, epidemic, haskovo

