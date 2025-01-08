Flu Epidemic Looms in Bulgaria: Haskovo Most Affected

Bulgaria Braces for Flu Epidemic as Peak Approaches in February
Bulgaria is entering the initial stages of a flu epidemic, with the peak expected in early February, according to Chief State Inspector Assoc. Prof. Dr. Angel Kunchev
Flu cases are on the rise in Bulgaria, with certain regions expected to soon reach epidemic levels. Chief State Health Inspector Assoc. Prof. Angel Kunchev warned that pre-epidemic and epidemic flu incidence rates could be reached in some areas as early as next week, according to BTA.
The highest number of flu and acute respiratory disease cases has been reported in the Haskovo region, with 282 cases per 10,000 people. Other regions experiencing high incidences include Silistra with 238 cases per 10,000 and Pazardzhik with 212 cases per 10,000, based on data from the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases for the most recent reporting week.
In contrast, Sofia City and Stara Zagora have seen lower numbers of flu and respiratory illnesses, with 64 and 47 cases per 10,000 people, respectively.
Each regional health inspection is responsible for deciding whether to declare a flu epidemic in their area. Assoc. Prof. Kunchev also noted that the declaration of an epidemic does not automatically result in school closures.
Source: Bulgarian News Agency (BTA)
Hospitals in major Bulgarian cities like Sofia, Pleven, Plovdiv, and Blagoevgrad have been found to be draining funds from the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF)
Bulgaria is entering the initial stages of a flu epidemic, with the peak expected in early February, according to Chief State Inspector Assoc. Prof. Dr. Angel Kunchev
Bulgaria has spent over 145 million leva on Covid-19 vaccines that were discarded between 2022 and 2024, according to Acting Minister of Health Galya Kondeva
Peptides, short chains of amino acids, have been extensively studied for their potential role in mitigating bone degradation.
Bulgaria has experienced a significant decline in its nursing workforce, with over 10% of nurses lost in the past decade
The World Health Organization's (WHO) European office has released a groundbreaking report highlighting the connection between healthcare quality and overall health outcomes in its 53 Member States
Bulgaria's Perperikon: A European Counterpart to Peru's Machu Picchu
Bulgarians Among EU's Least Frequent Vacationers, Struggling with Affordability