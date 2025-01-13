Russia Claims Ukraine Targeted TurkStream Pipeline with Drones

Vucic Offers Serbia as Neutral Ground for Putin-Trump Talks
Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic has proposed his country as a potential venue for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and the next US president, Donald Trump
On Monday, Russia reported that nine Ukrainian drones were downed as they attempted to attack the compressor station of the TurkStream pipeline, which carries Russian gas to Turkey and Europe. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the drones targeted a compressor facility in the Krasnodar region of southern Russia, specifically near the Russkaya compressor station. The ministry stated that the station continued to operate normally, and no personnel were harmed during the incident. While the drone fragments caused minor damage to the building and equipment of a gas metering station, emergency teams quickly restored the affected infrastructure.
The TurkStream pipeline, which runs beneath the Black Sea to Turkey, is a crucial route for Russian gas supplies to Europe, particularly after Ukraine's refusal earlier in the year to renew a key transit agreement that allowed Russian gas to pass through its territory. The pipeline begins at the Russkaya compressor station, located near the city of Anapa, and extends to Turkey and further on to Europe. The compressor stations along the pipeline play a vital role in maintaining the stability of gas pressure and flow.
While Russia claimed the Ukrainian strike was aimed at halting its gas supplies to Europe, no independent confirmation of the incident has been provided by Reuters, and Ukrainian authorities have yet to comment on the matter.
