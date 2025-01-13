Vucic Offers Serbia as Neutral Ground for Putin-Trump Talks

Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic has proposed his country as a potential venue for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and the next US president, Donald Trump. Vucic expressed his country's readiness to host the two leaders, ensuring their safety during the event, as reported by APA and TASS.

In a statement to the Pink television channel, Vucic explained that Serbia's unique position made it an ideal location. Unlike many other countries offering to host such talks, Serbia is not a member of any military alliance, including NATO or the Russia-led CSTO. Vucic emphasized that Serbia maintains full independence and self-reliance, which would allow it to provide secure conditions for both leaders.

Vucic further highlighted Serbia's strong support for Trump, noting that the country is the only one in Europe where the former US president enjoys widespread backing from the general public. Additionally, Vucic pointed out that Putin continues to enjoy significant popularity in Serbia, making the country an ideal venue for such high-level discussions.

