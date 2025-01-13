Russian Troops Advance in Donetsk as Ukraine Strikes Key Command Posts

World » UKRAINE | January 13, 2025, Monday // 11:23
Bulgaria: Russian Troops Advance in Donetsk as Ukraine Strikes Key Command Posts Toretsk

Russian forces have reportedly made advancements near eight settlements in Donetsk Oblast, as confirmed by the DeepState analytical project. These include Chasiv Yar, Toretsk, Yantarne, Novovasylivka, and the areas around Yelyzavetivka, Zelenyi, Zvirove, and Kotlyne. The push appears to be part of a larger strategy to bypass Pokrovsk from the south and west, effectively cutting off the Mezhova-Pokrovsk road, a key logistical route connecting Dnipropetrovsk Oblast to Ukrainian defensive positions in Pokrovsk.

The situation in Toretsk remains particularly dire, with fierce fighting dividing the city into two. Russian troops are employing scorched-earth tactics, targeting both Ukrainian military positions and civilian infrastructure. Meanwhile, in Pokrovsk, Russian forces are now within three kilometers of the town, and attacks on the city have intensified, according to Serhii Dobriak, Head of Pokrovsk City Military Administration.

Amid this, the Ukrainian military has been targeting Russian command posts in Donetsk Oblast. On 12 January, Ukrainian forces carried out a precision airstrike on the command post of Russia's 2nd Combined Arms Army in Novohrodivka. Earlier strikes on 8 and 10 January targeted the command posts of the 8th and 3rd Army Corps in occupied Khartsyzsk and Svitlodarsk, respectively. These operations aim to disrupt Russian logistics and battlefield command, hindering their offensive capabilities in western Donetsk Oblast.

In a separate development, South Korean intelligence reported that North Korean soldiers sent to support Russia have suffered heavy casualties in the conflict. At least 300 have been killed, and 2,700 wounded, attributed to their lack of familiarity with modern warfare, including ineffective tactics such as indiscriminately firing at drones. Two North Korean soldiers captured by Ukrainian forces in Russia’s Kursk Oblast revealed further details. The soldiers, identified as members of North Korea’s Reconnaissance General Bureau, reportedly faced orders to commit suicide to avoid capture. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated Ukraine is prepared to return these soldiers to North Korea through a prisoner exchange, although one of them expressed a desire to remain in Ukraine.

Elsewhere, the Polish Ministry for Foreign Affairs denied claims by Slovak MP Andrej Danko that Poland had closed its airspace to a Slovak delegation flying to Moscow. Poland clarified that the Slovak side had provided incomplete documentation for their flight, which led to a change in their planned route. This visit by Slovak MPs, led by far-right politician Danko, has drawn criticism from Ukraine, which views such actions as legitimizing Russian aggression.

Sources:

  • DeepState
  • Ukrainska Pravda
Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Russia, Ukraine, Toretsk

Related Articles:

Russia Claims Ukraine Targeted TurkStream Pipeline with Drones

On Monday, Russia reported that nine Ukrainian drones were downed as they attempted to attack the compressor station of the TurkStream

World » Russia | January 13, 2025, Monday // 12:06

Vucic Offers Serbia as Neutral Ground for Putin-Trump Talks

Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic has proposed his country as a potential venue for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and the next US president, Donald Trump

World » Southeast Europe | January 13, 2025, Monday // 11:30

Trump’s Adviser Confirms Preparations for Putin Meeting Amid Focus on Russo-Ukrainian War

Mike Waltz, Donald Trump’s incoming National Security Adviser, confirmed that plans are underway to organize a meeting between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin

World » Ukraine | January 12, 2025, Sunday // 20:57

Ukrainian Forces Capture North Korean Soldiers in Russia’s Kursk Oblast

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have released videos showcasing the capture and evacuation of a North Korean soldier

World » Ukraine | January 11, 2025, Saturday // 18:48

Putin Faces Pressure for Escalation as Russian Forces Advance in Ukraine

The DeepState analytical project reported significant Russian advances in Donetsk and Kursk oblasts on the night of 9-10 January, with several settlements now under Russian occupation

World » Ukraine | January 10, 2025, Friday // 10:17

Trump and Putin Meeting in the Works

US President-elect Donald Trump has announced that preparations are underway for a meeting between him and Russian President Vladimir Putin

World | January 10, 2025, Friday // 10:01
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Trump’s Adviser Confirms Preparations for Putin Meeting Amid Focus on Russo-Ukrainian War

Mike Waltz, Donald Trump’s incoming National Security Adviser, confirmed that plans are underway to organize a meeting between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin

World » Ukraine | January 12, 2025, Sunday // 20:57

Ukrainian Forces Capture North Korean Soldiers in Russia’s Kursk Oblast

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have released videos showcasing the capture and evacuation of a North Korean soldier

World » Ukraine | January 11, 2025, Saturday // 18:48

Putin Faces Pressure for Escalation as Russian Forces Advance in Ukraine

The DeepState analytical project reported significant Russian advances in Donetsk and Kursk oblasts on the night of 9-10 January, with several settlements now under Russian occupation

World » Ukraine | January 10, 2025, Friday // 10:17

Keith Kellogg: Trump’s Goal to End Ukraine War in 100 Days

Keith Kellogg, the special envoy for Ukraine and Russia under U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, has outlined his ambitious goal to find a resolution to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine within 100 days

World » Ukraine | January 9, 2025, Thursday // 10:01

Zaporizhzhia Bombing Leaves 13 Dead and Over 100 Injured as Russian Attacks Intensify

Russian forces carried out a guided aerial bomb attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia on 8 January, striking near an administrative building of an infrastructure facility and a roadway

World » Ukraine | January 9, 2025, Thursday // 09:07

Ukrainian Forces Target Key Russian Oil Depot, Disrupting Military Operations

Ukrainian forces have successfully targeted the Kombinat Kristal oil storage facility in the city of Engels, located in Russia’s Saratov Oblast

World » Ukraine | January 8, 2025, Wednesday // 13:16
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria