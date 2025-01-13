Two Drunk Drivers, One Car: Bizarre Incident Unfolds in Nessebar

Crime | January 13, 2025, Monday // 10:12
Bulgaria: Two Drunk Drivers, One Car: Bizarre Incident Unfolds in Nessebar @Pexels

In Nessebar, a peculiar case involving drunk driving unfolded during the early hours of the morning. Around 3:15 a.m., local police stopped a car with Burgas registration for inspection. The driver, a 27-year-old man from the village of Galabets in Pomorie, was found to have a blood alcohol concentration of 0.94 per mille. Officers seized his driver's license, the car's registration card, and both license plates. A report was filed, and the driver was informed that the vehicle could only be transported within the next 12 hours by someone who had not consumed alcohol or drugs.

Despite these instructions, the situation took an unexpected turn less than an hour later. At approximately 4 a.m., police spotted the same car in the Nessebar "Chaika" district, moving erratically along the roadway. Upon stopping the vehicle, it was discovered that a different driver, a 30-year-old man, was now behind the wheel. However, he too was intoxicated, with a blood alcohol concentration of 2.20 per mille—an amount considered a criminal offense under the Bulgarian Criminal Code.

The second driver was detained for up to 24 hours under a police warrant, and the car was confiscated. An expedited investigation into the incident has been initiated, according to Nova TV, citing information from the police press center.

