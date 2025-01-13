Two Drunk Drivers, One Car: Bizarre Incident Unfolds in Nessebar
In Nessebar, a peculiar case involving drunk driving unfolded during the early hours of the morning. Around 3:15 a.m., local police stopped a car with Burgas registration for inspection. The driver, a 27-year-old man from the village of Galabets in Pomorie, was found to have a blood alcohol concentration of 0.94 per mille. Officers seized his driver's license, the car's registration card, and both license plates. A report was filed, and the driver was informed that the vehicle could only be transported within the next 12 hours by someone who had not consumed alcohol or drugs.
Despite these instructions, the situation took an unexpected turn less than an hour later. At approximately 4 a.m., police spotted the same car in the Nessebar "Chaika" district, moving erratically along the roadway. Upon stopping the vehicle, it was discovered that a different driver, a 30-year-old man, was now behind the wheel. However, he too was intoxicated, with a blood alcohol concentration of 2.20 per mille—an amount considered a criminal offense under the Bulgarian Criminal Code.
The second driver was detained for up to 24 hours under a police warrant, and the car was confiscated. An expedited investigation into the incident has been initiated, according to Nova TV, citing information from the police press center.
Sources:
- Bulgarian News Agency (BTA)
- Nova TV
Three Dutchmen Sentenced to Prison for Drug Lab Operation in Bulgaria
Three Dutch nationals convicted of producing and synthesizing precursors for high-risk drugs have been sentenced to prison
Bulgaria Involved in Major Customs Operation, Seizing Millions in Cash and Gold
Over 2.7 million euros in cash and precious metals were seized during the BELENOS II customs operation aimed at enforcing the Cash Control Regulation and combating illegal financial activities
New Year's Eve Attack: Man Charged with Assault, Rape, and Threats in Stara Zagora
The Stara Zagora Prosecutor's Office has arrested and charged a man with sexual assault, physical abuse
Bulgarian Man Charged with Attempted Murder After Stabbing Incident in Germany
A 57-year-old Bulgarian man, identified as Nikolay D., has been arrested in Germany and charged with attempted murder following a violent incident in mid-November
Man Arrested for Arson at Sofia Central Station Resulting in Four Deaths
A 27-year-old man has been charged with arson in connection with a fire on a Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ) train carriage at Sofia Central Station that claimed the lives of four individuals and left two others seriously injured
Over €230,000 Found Wrapped Like Sandwiches in Car at Bulgaria Border
Customs officers from the Ruse Customs Department discovered over 230,000 euros wrapped in an unusual manner during an inspection of a passenger vehicle at the Danube Bridge 2 border checkpoint