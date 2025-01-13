Croatia’s President Secures Sweeping Re-Election Against All Odds

Zoran Milanović has secured a second term as Croatia's president, winning an overwhelming 74.6% of the vote in the January 7 runoff election. His opponent, Dragan Primorac, backed by the ruling Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ), garnered just 25.3%, marking the worst performance for the party in a presidential race. The results, released after counting over 99% of ballots, reflect a landslide victory for Milanović, who is often critical of the European Union and NATO.

In his victory speech, Milanović expressed gratitude for the voters’ trust and described the outcome as a message not only of support for him but also a signal to the government about the public’s dissatisfaction. He called on the ruling party to take the results seriously, emphasizing that the election reflected the will of the citizens and not just approval of his leadership.

The election followed a first round on December 29, where Milanović led the field of eight candidates but narrowly missed the 50% threshold needed to avoid a runoff. Primorac, a forensic scientist and former education minister, finished far behind with 19%, forcing a second round between the two.

Milanović, a vocal critic of the West's military aid to Ukraine, has pledged not to allow Croatian soldiers to participate in NATO missions related to the conflict. Despite accusations from Prime Minister Andrej Plenković and his government labeling him "pro-Russian," Milanović has denied the claims, maintaining his opposition to sending Croatian officers to NATO's Security Assistance and Training program for Ukraine.

The president’s relationship with Plenković, the leader of the HDZ, remains strained. Milanović has frequently accused the ruling party of systemic corruption and mismanagement, while Plenković has dismissed Milanović as divisive and unconstructive. Plenković did not congratulate Milanović on his victory, asserting that the president "offers nothing" to the nation.

The election comes at a time of economic strain in Croatia, with inflation, corruption scandals, and labor shortages dominating public discourse. Milanović has repeatedly criticized the EU as undemocratic and resistant to dissent, calling for reforms to make the bloc more accountable and inclusive. He accused the EU leadership of fostering a culture of "mental violence" against differing viewpoints, a position he reiterated while casting his vote.

Primorac, who entered politics in the early 2000s and previously served as a minister in an HDZ-led government, conceded defeat, acknowledging the democratic decision of the electorate. Despite his academic achievements and international teaching career, he failed to resonate with voters. He described the gap between himself and Milanović as reflecting fundamental differences in values and visions for Croatia’s future.

Milanović’s re-election cements his position as a leading figure in Croatian politics, despite the largely ceremonial nature of the presidency. A former prime minister and leader of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Milanović has been a polarizing figure, often compared to populist leaders for his confrontational style. His victory sets the stage for continued clashes with the HDZ, a party that has dominated Croatian politics since independence in 1991.

