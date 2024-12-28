Schools Closed in Karnobat and Ruen Due to Severe Weather

Society » EDUCATION | January 13, 2025, Monday // 10:03
Bulgaria: Schools Closed in Karnobat and Ruen Due to Severe Weather

The mayors of the Karnobat and Ruen municipalities in the Burgas region have declared January 13 a non-school day due to severe weather conditions. The decision was made in light of the dropping temperatures overnight and the accumulated snow cover, which are expected to create icy roads.

A significant concern is the safety of teachers and students who rely on organized transportation to travel from different settlements to schools. Although there are no closed roads in the region, the potential risks associated with travel have led to this precautionary measure.

Karnobat Mayor Georgi Dimitrov shared that yesterday’s conditions were challenging, with four traffic accidents reported by 4 p.m., including one involving a child who sustained a broken leg. The injury is not life-threatening, and the remaining incidents were minor.

Dimitrov stated that the roads today are accessible and treated with sand. He emphasized that while the current weather is mild, with temperatures around 1°C, the health and safety of children remain the priority. Efforts are now focused on clearing sidewalks and pedestrian areas to ensure safer conditions.

Source: Bulgarian National Television (BNT)

Tags: school, snow, Karnobat, Ruen

