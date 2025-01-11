Trump’s Adviser Confirms Preparations for Putin Meeting Amid Focus on Russo-Ukrainian War

Mike Waltz, Donald Trump’s incoming National Security Adviser, confirmed that plans are underway to organize a meeting between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, with contact expected in the coming months. Speaking on ABC, Waltz emphasized the importance of establishing a dialogue to advance Trump's intention of achieving a resolution to the Russo-Ukrainian war.

According to Waltz, preparations for the meeting are being actively discussed, although the specific framework remains undecided. He indicated that a bilateral or trilateral format involving Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has not yet been finalized. However, a call between Trump and Putin is anticipated soon. Waltz noted that securing a ceasefire would be a significant first step in creating the groundwork for a diplomatic resolution to the conflict.

He added that the goal of a diplomatic settlement reflects Trump’s acknowledgment that it is unrealistic to expect the expulsion of all Russian forces from Ukrainian territory, including Crimea. Waltz stressed the importance of preventing the conflict from escalating further and dragging in the global community, advocating for a pragmatic approach to ending the war.

On a related note, Waltz also addressed Ukraine’s manpower challenges, suggesting that lowering the country’s draft age from 26 to 18 could bring in hundreds of thousands of new soldiers to stabilize the frontline. He argued that if Ukraine seeks global support for democracy, it should fully commit to the cause domestically as well. Stabilizing the battlefield, he said, would facilitate negotiations and ultimately contribute to a resolution.

This discussion comes amid broader tensions over Ukraine’s military mobilization policies. Earlier, the Biden administration called for Ukraine to revise its draft legislation to address these challenges, while disagreements over mobilization have reportedly strained relations between Zelensky and US officials.

Meanwhile, a delegation of far-right Slovak MPs led by Andrej Danko, Deputy Speaker of Parliament and leader of the Slovak National Party, has traveled to Moscow to discuss gas supplies. The visit, which includes meetings with Russian officials, aims to secure continued gas deliveries after Ukraine halted transit agreements with Russia. The group’s travel itinerary was modified after Poland refused to allow their plane to enter its airspace, forcing them to fly over Czechia and Germany instead.

Danko justified the visit as an opportunity to inform Slovaks about life in Russia, dismissing Poland’s restrictions as a political reality. Despite earlier assurances that the trip would be self-funded, Slovak media reported it is being financed by the state. The visit has drawn criticism from Ukraine’s Embassy, which condemned it as legitimizing Russian aggression.

In response to the controversy, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico recently made inflammatory remarks about Ukraine and its leadership, accusing Zelensky of blackmail. President Zelensky responded, criticizing Fico’s reliance on cooperation with Moscow and rejecting Slovakia’s refusal of assistance in adapting to the absence of Russian gas transit. Zelensky argued that diversification of Europe’s energy supplies, along with increased support from the US, would mitigate the impact of such short-sighted policies.

Fico’s remarks and Slovakia’s energy policy have further strained relations with Ukraine. The Slovak delegation’s visit follows a similarly contentious trip by Fico to Moscow, where he met with Putin, a move widely criticized by European allies.

