Snowfall to Blanket Southern Bulgaria and Mountains on January 13

The weather in Bulgaria on January 13 will bring snow to the southern regions, with significant accumulations expected in mountainous areas such as the Rila-Rhodope massif, Mt Strandzha, and Mt Sakar. The Fore-Balkan region will experience light snowfall, while the Danubian Plain will remain snow-free. Northeasterly winds, light to moderate in strength, will dominate, with stronger gusts temporarily affecting eastern parts of the country. These winds will continue to usher in cold air. Atmospheric pressure will increase further, rising well above the average for January. Morning temperatures will range between minus 4°C and plus 1°C, with Sofia seeing minus 4°C. Daytime highs will reach between minus 1°C and plus 4°C, and Sofia is expected to record minus 1°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, the weather will be cloudy with rain and snow showers concentrated mainly in the southern areas. Northeasterly winds will be moderate, occasionally strengthening. Temperatures during the day will range between 4°C and 6°C, with sea water temperatures between 8°C and 10°C. Waves will reach 2 to 3 on the Douglas scale, with a tendency to increase.

In the mountains, conditions will be cloudy and foggy, with snowfall widespread in higher altitudes. Substantial snow accumulation is expected in the Rila-Rhodope massif, Mt Strandzha, and Mt Sakar. Northeasterly winds will be strong, shifting to east-southeast at higher elevations. Snowstorms and drifts may impact mountain passes. Temperatures will reach minus 4°C at altitudes of 1,200 meters and minus 6°C at 2,000 meters.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)