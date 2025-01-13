BSP Joins GERB-Led Government with Four Ministers and Deputy Prime Minister?

The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) has approved its participation in a government led by GERB, alongside the "There is Such a People" (TISP) party. Yesterday, during a meeting of the BSP National Council, 102 members voted in favor of signing an agreement on state governance. The coalition deal highlights key priorities, including healthcare, education, and labor market development, as well as financial decentralization and a review of the revenue system to ensure more social justice. The council also approved four ministerial candidates and a deputy prime minister from the BSP for the proposed cabinet.

BSP representatives Atanas Zafirov Zafirov, Ivan Valentinov Ivanov, Borislav Gutsanov Gutsanov, Manol Trifonov Genov, and Ivan Maksimov Peshev were confirmed as nominees for leadership roles in the new government. Zafirov, a former Defense Committee chairman and acting BSP leader, is nominated for deputy prime minister. Ivanov, a former agriculture minister, is slated for Minister of Regional Development, while Gutsanov, an experienced parliamentary figure, is proposed as Minister of Labor and Social Policy. Genov, a longstanding BSP member and environmental advocate, is the choice for Minister of Environment and Water. Peshev, a young politician with experience in Sofia’s municipal council, is nominated for Minister of Youth and Sports.

Former BSP chairwoman Kornelia Ninova criticized the party’s decision, describing it as a betrayal and accusing GERB leader Boyko Borissov of dismantling the left. Ninova expressed her disapproval on social media, claiming the decision serves mafia interests rather than the nation’s welfare. She labeled the coalition a "Frankenstein mafia assembly" and condemned the process as a betrayal of voters.

Meanwhile, Speaker of Parliament Natalia Kiselova confirmed that Rosen Zhelyazkov is the proposed prime ministerial candidate for the GERB-led cabinet. Kiselova, a BSP MP, stated it is crucial for Bulgaria to have a functioning government rather than continuing with election cycles. She clarified that GERB representatives rejected the idea of Borissov becoming prime minister. Kiselova emphasized the importance of adopting a state budget as one of the immediate priorities.

The Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), led by Ahmed Dogan, has also joined the coalition negotiations. The DPS received a final version of the governance agreement, signaling potential support for the GERB mandate. If their support materializes, the proposed cabinet would secure the backing of 126 MPs, ensuring its approval. The president is expected to hand over the first mandate for forming a government next week.

Speculations continue about the final composition of the cabinet, with suggestions that some caretaker ministers might retain their positions. GERB remains tight-lipped about the ongoing negotiations. Meanwhile, TISP, another coalition partner, is expected to propose its own deputy prime minister and ministerial nominees.

Observers note that the participation of DPS-Dogan is a key factor in the government’s formation. Their leadership has expressed readiness to engage in broader negotiations for a parliamentary majority and a governance program. A decision from the DPS is expected after a meeting of its collective leadership and regional representatives.

