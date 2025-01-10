The Ukrainian Armed Forces have released videos showcasing the capture and evacuation of a North Korean soldier by the Special Operations Forces (SOF). The soldier was captured during an assault on positions of the 95th Air Assault Brigade Polissia in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, marking his first combat mission. Ukrainian military personnel reported that the soldier was armed with Russian-made weapons and equipment. The SOF provided him with first aid before transporting him from the battlefield.

President Volodymyr Zelensky previously highlighted the incident, revealing that two North Korean soldiers were captured during the operation. Both sustained injuries but survived and were transported to Kyiv, where they are being questioned by the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU). Zelensky commended the efforts of the Tactical Group No. 84 of the SOF and paratroopers for their success in capturing the soldiers. He noted that such operations are challenging, as Russian forces and their North Korean allies often eliminate their own wounded to prevent evidence of foreign involvement in the conflict.

The SSU has faced communication challenges with the prisoners, as they do not speak Ukrainian, Russian, or English. Interrogations are being conducted through Korean interpreters with assistance from South Korean intelligence. One of the captured soldiers, a 19-year-old rifleman, stated he had been serving in the North Korean armed forces since 2021. He claimed his deployment to Russia was for training exercises, not combat, and revealed that North Korean units had conducted joint coordination drills with Russian forces in late 2024. He carried a Russian military ID issued in the Republic of Tuva, registered under another name.

The second prisoner, a 25-year-old sniper who has served in the North Korean military since 2016, corroborated his comrade’s statements. Due to a jaw injury, he provided some of his responses in writing. Ukrainian officials have suggested that these developments further confirm North Korea’s participation in Russia’s war against Ukraine.

On the night of January 4-5, Ukrainian defense forces launched an offensive in Kursk Oblast, advancing from Sudzha towards Bolshoye Soldatskoye. However, The Washington Post reported that Ukraine’s progress was minimal, with Russia making advances on the left flank and capturing Ukrainian soldiers. Ukrainian forces retook some positions but faced intense resistance, with Russian and North Korean troops reportedly attacking in large numbers.

The involvement of North Korean soldiers has drawn attention due to their distinct combat tactics. Ukrainian soldiers reported that they often ignored drones and continued advancing despite heavy losses. In one battle last month, 400 to 500 North Korean troops launched an eight-hour assault on Ukrainian positions, forcing the defenders to retreat after exhausting their ammunition.

Meanwhile, conflicting reports emerged about the situation in Kurakhove, Donetsk Oblast. Ukrainian military representatives denied claims by DeepState analysts that the town was fully occupied by Russian forces. While acknowledging ongoing battles and the destruction of much of the town, officials confirmed that Ukrainian forces still held key positions, including the thermal power plant.

