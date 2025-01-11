Schengen Entry Brings Optimism: Lower Transport Costs and Faster Border Crossings for Bulgaria

January 11, 2025, Saturday
Bulgaria: Schengen Entry Brings Optimism: Lower Transport Costs and Faster Border Crossings for Bulgaria

Following Bulgaria's entry into the Schengen area, the Union of International Transport Operators anticipates a reduction in transport service prices and imported goods. The new land border rules, which allow Bulgarian drivers to cross freely into Greece and Romania, have led to significant changes in logistics planning. International drivers are already experiencing the benefits of shorter waiting times at border crossings, enabling them to optimize routes.

At the "Danube Bridge 2," crossings into Bulgaria now take seconds, drastically improving efficiency for drivers like Angel Dimchev, who has worked in international transport for nine years. "I entered in just one minute. I only paid the bridge fee. The National Revenue Agency reviewed my documents, and we exchanged well wishes. Before, it could take up to three days to cross into Bulgaria," Dimchev shared, reflecting on the new procedures.

The removal of border queues is expected to boost the economy significantly. Transport companies estimate that previous delays resulted in annual losses and missed profits of around 1.6 billion leva. With quicker border crossings, these funds are likely to be reinvested into the economy, and carriers are optimistic about their impact on the transport sector.

A long-term reduction in transport service prices is also anticipated, though exact figures remain uncertain. Factors such as fluctuating fuel prices and increased toll fees in several countries since the start of the year complicate precise calculations. However, the cost of road transport is directly tied to the price of goods, and experts predict that prices for some imported items may decrease. "We expect price equalization for goods transported by road, which were often more expensive in Bulgaria compared to Germany," explained Yordan Arabadzhiev, director of the Union of International Transporters.

Beyond the economic benefits, the new rules also have a personal impact for drivers. "It means more time with my family, spending longer with my children," said Dimchev, emphasizing the human dimension of these changes.

Despite the end of the holiday season bringing more traffic, transport companies do not foresee long queues at the borders with Greece and Romania. Repairs to the "Danube Bridge 2" have resumed, with traffic regulated by a signal that alternates every seven minutes per direction, ensuring smooth crossings. By the end of the week, hundreds of international drivers are expected to return to their routes, making full use of the new streamlined processes.

Source: Bulgarian National Televisio (BNT)

Tags: Bulgaria, transport, prices, Schengen

