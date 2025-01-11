Bulgarian Star Vezenkov Dominates in Olympiacos' Triumph Over Bayern in the Euroleague

Alexander Vezenkov delivered a historic performance in Olympiacos' resounding 112:69 victory over Bayern Munich in the Euroleague. The Bulgarian basketball star scored an extraordinary 45 points, leading his team to a commanding win in the 20th round of the regular season. With this result, Olympiacos firmly secured their position at the top of the standings, boasting 14 wins and six losses, ahead of Panathinaikos and Monaco, who each have an additional defeat.

The 29-year-old forward played 35 minutes and demonstrated remarkable precision. Vezenkov converted all 10 of his two-point attempts and made 8 of 10 shots from beyond the arc. He also contributed 7 rebounds and 2 assists, achieving an impressive efficiency rating of 52. This performance set new personal bests for Vezenkov in both scoring and efficiency, further cementing his reputation as Bulgaria's top basketball player.

Devin Booker was Bayern's most productive player, scoring 16 points and adding 2 rebounds and 1 assist during his 19 minutes of play. However, his efforts were not enough to counter Olympiacos' dominance, particularly Vezenkov’s exceptional form.

Although Vezenkov’s performance was monumental, the Euroleague record for most points in a single game remains with Nigel Hayes-Davis. The Fenerbahce player scored 50 points against Alba Berlin last spring. Nevertheless, Vezenkov’s showing in Piraeus will be remembered as one of the most impressive displays of the season.

This victory further solidified Olympiacos’ ambitions in the Euroleague as they continue to showcase their strength. Vezenkov’s unparalleled contribution in this match not only broke his personal records but also reaffirmed his position as a pivotal player for the Greek team.

