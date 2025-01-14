Tax Season Reminder: File Your Income Declarations in Bulgaria by April 30

The National Revenue Agency (NRA) in Bulgaria reminds individuals earning income outside of employment contracts to submit their tax declarations and settle any owed taxes by April 30. Those wishing to take advantage of a 5% tax discount must file their declarations and pay the remaining tax amount by March 31.

Parents who have not claimed tax relief through their employers can include these deductions in their declarations to the NRA. The tax discount is set at 600 leva for one child, 1200 leva for two children, and 1800 leva for three or more children. Refunds for these deductions are typically processed within 30 days, though the NRA notes that in 80% of cases, refunds are issued within a week.

Failure to submit a tax declaration can result in fines of up to 500 leva. The NRA reported that last year, 90% of individuals and all businesses filed their returns online. To assist those unable to complete their forms independently, NRA offices provide computers and support from staff, requiring only an NRA ID number or electronic signature for access.

Employers are reminded to submit statements of their employees’ income by February 28. Starting March 1, pre-filled tax declarations will be available on the NRA website, allowing individuals to verify and confirm their data before submission.

According to the NRA, approximately 50 tax declarations have been filed since the beginning of the year, including those with taxes due.

