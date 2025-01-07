Winter Weather Alert: Bulgarian Authorities Urge Drivers to Prepare for Snowy Roads

Society » ENVIRONMENT | January 11, 2025, Saturday // 09:38
Bulgaria: Winter Weather Alert: Bulgarian Authorities Urge Drivers to Prepare for Snowy Roads @Pexels

The Road Infrastructure Agency has urged drivers to ensure their vehicles are properly prepared for winter conditions in the coming days, as meteorologists forecast rain and snow in Northwestern Bulgaria and the Fore-Balkans. The appeal comes as efforts are underway to maintain safe road conditions during the colder weather.

Regional road authorities are ready to implement necessary measures, including treating roads in high-altitude regions and mountain passes where icy and slippery conditions are likely, particularly in the early mornings when temperatures drop. Preparations aim to initiate snow clearing and preventive treatments quickly to ensure roads remain passable. Priority will be given to highways, heavily used routes in the first- and second-class road networks, and key passes connecting Northern and Southern Bulgaria.

For safety reasons, certain sections may temporarily close for treatment with inert materials. In cases of strong winds, snow drifts, or reduced visibility, traffic restrictions might be enforced until conditions improve and roads are cleared. Heavy truck movement could also be temporarily halted in some areas to allow snowplows to operate efficiently and prevent traffic congestion or roadblocks.

Drivers are advised to exercise caution, maintain safe speeds, and keep a proper distance. They are also warned not to overtake snowplows, as unprepared vehicles can disrupt traffic flow and complicate snow-clearing operations. Ensuring vehicles are equipped for winter is essential to avoid delays and maintain road safety.

Up-to-date information on road conditions and winter maintenance across the national network is available on the Road Infrastructure Agency's website, www.api.bg. Drivers can also contact the Situation Center, which operates 24/7, by calling 0700 130 20 to access current data on road conditions throughout the year.

Sources:

  • Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA)
  • Bulgarian National Television (BNT)
