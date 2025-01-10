Trump Maintains Innocence as He Escapes Jail Time in Hush Money Case

Donald Trump has been sentenced to an "unconditional discharge" in the hush money case, meaning he will not serve any jail time, face penalties, or be placed on probation. The decision was made by Judge Juan Merchan on Friday, and it was widely anticipated. Despite his conviction in the case, Trump will remain a felon without further legal consequences, according to CNN.

During the sentencing hearing, Trump maintained his innocence, stating, "The fact is I'm totally innocent. I did nothing wrong." He also characterized the case as a "political witch hunt" designed to tarnish his reputation. Trump’s response to the judge’s remarks appeared to be calm and emotionless, as he showed no visible reaction to the proceedings.

Earlier, Trump's legal team had requested the Supreme Court delay the sentencing, which had been set for January 10. They argued that postponing it was crucial to avoid "grave injustice" and to protect the integrity of the presidency and the federal government’s functions.

Trump had been convicted in May 2023 for falsifying business records to conceal payments made to his former lawyer, Michael Cohen. These payments were made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels, who received $130,000 in exchange for her silence about an alleged affair with Trump before the 2016 election—a claim Trump has consistently denied.

