Bulgaria Participates in Major NATO Exercise to Enhance Military Readiness

Bulgaria is set to participate in NATO's largest exercise of 2025, "Steadfast Dart 2025" (STDT25), which will be held across Bulgaria, Greece, and Romania in the first quarter of the year. This exercise involves approximately 10,000 military personnel from nine NATO member countries: Bulgaria, France, Greece, Italy, Romania, Slovenia, Spain, Turkey, and the United Kingdom. It is organized by NATO's Supreme Allied Command Europe (SHAPE) and conducted by the Joint Force Command Naples (JFCNP).

The goal of the exercise is to assess the deployment capabilities of the Allied Response Force (ARF), ensuring interoperability among participating nations and their ability to operate swiftly across multiple domains. The exercise will engage air, land, naval, and special operations forces, with 17 ships, over 20 aircraft, and more than 1,500 pieces of military equipment, including tanks, artillery, infantry fighting vehicles, and various combat vehicles.

Bulgaria’s role in the exercise will involve hosting various Allied Response Force units between January 12 and February 9, 2025. The exercise will see military personnel and their equipment pass through Bulgaria on their way to Romania and back. Specifically, units from France, Italy, Spain, Turkey, and the United Kingdom, totaling hundreds of servicemen and combat vehicles, will transit through Bulgaria, with the UK sending the largest contingent, including 900 personnel and 450 vehicles.

From February 3 to 28, additional forces will be deployed in Bulgaria as part of the exercise, including elements from the Spanish Armed Forces, the NATO Rapid Deployment Corps in Italy, and NATO staff officers. The deployment will include up to 460 military personnel, several combat vehicles, and helicopters. The military assets will be stationed at various locations across the country, with the Ministry of Defense and the Bulgarian Army contributing to the exercise's organization.

During the exercise, military convoys, including those from the Italian Armed Forces, will move along Bulgaria’s road infrastructure, escorted by military police. The exact routes will be determined in coordination with the National Police and the Road Infrastructure Agency to ensure the safety and smooth passage of the convoys.

This significant involvement in the NATO exercise underscores Bulgaria's growing role as a key ally on the Southeastern flank of the Alliance. By hosting these military forces and supporting their operations, Bulgaria further solidifies its strategic importance within NATO. A media day is planned in mid-February at the Specialized Training Complex "Trancha" to offer the public insight into the exercise.

