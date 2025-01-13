Rent Prices in Sofia, Varna, and Burgas Climb, But Still Stay Below Major European Cities

Rents in Sofia, Varna, and Burgas are seeing significant growth, but they remain among the most affordable in Europe, according to an analysis by an international auditing firm. The study, which covers 59 cities across Europe, shows that Bulgaria's rental prices are still competitive compared to other major European cities.

In Sofia, the average rent has reached 9.1 euros per square meter, placing the Bulgarian capital in 10th position among the most affordable cities in Europe for renting a home. In Varna, rental costs have risen to 7.8 euros per square meter, making it the 5th cheapest city on the list. Burgas, known for its coastal appeal, has an average rent of 6.9 euros per square meter, ranking 2nd in terms of lowest rental prices, only behind Patras in Greece, which stands at 6.3 euros per square meter.

In contrast, some of Europe's most expensive cities for renting a home include London, where the average rent reaches 33.8 euros per square meter. Dublin and Paris follow closely, with rents of 31.5 and 31.3 euros per square meter, respectively. Additionally, 10 other cities, such as Barcelona, Amsterdam, and Oslo, also have rents exceeding 20 euros per square meter.

Source: econ.bg

