Bulgaria’s Passport Ranked Among the World’s Strongest

The Henley Passport Index for 2025 reveals that Singapore holds the top spot for the most powerful passport, while Bulgaria ranks 15th alongside Monaco and Romania. However, Bulgaria’s position may be overtaken by Romania next year, as it was announced that Romanians will soon have visa-free access to the United States. Romania’s inclusion in the U.S. visa-free program was officially confirmed on January 10, although the date for activation remains unclear.

In 2024, Singapore ascended to the number one position, surpassing previous leaders Japan, Germany, Italy, Spain, and France. The Singaporean passport now provides visa-free access to 195 out of 227 global destinations. Japan holds second place, with citizens able to visit 193 destinations, while Germany, Finland, South Korea, Spain, France, and Italy now share third place, offering 192 destinations without a visa. European countries, along with New Zealand, dominate the top ranks of the index.

The Henley Passport Index, based on data from the International Air Transport Association, ranks passports according to the number of destinations their holders can visit without requiring a visa. It defines "visa-free travel" as access to countries where no visa is needed, or where entry can be easily arranged with documents like visas on arrival or electronic travel permits.

Over the past decade, the United Arab Emirates has made significant progress in the rankings, now offering visa-free access to 185 destinations. Meanwhile, the United States ranks just behind, with access to 186 destinations without a visa. In contrast, some countries have seen a decline in their passport rankings. The United States, which ranked second in 2015, is now one of the worst performers, alongside Venezuela, which dropped from second to ninth place.

China has seen an improvement, climbing to 60th place in 2025, with citizens now enjoying visa-free access to 58 countries. In contrast, Afghanistan remains at the bottom of the ranking, offering visa-free travel to just 26 destinations, including Cambodia, Sri Lanka, and Haiti. The disparity between the strongest and weakest passports has reached its widest point in the history of the index, with Singaporeans able to visit 169 more destinations than Afghan citizens.

Other countries with the weakest passports include Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Pakistan, and Somalia, followed by North Korea, whose passport holders can access only 41 destinations globally.