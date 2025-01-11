Hospitals in Bulgaria's Major Cities Accused of Draining Health Fund

Big Tax Increases for 2025! See What’s Changing in Your Municipality
Several Bulgarian municipalities have adjusted their local taxes and fees for 2025
Hospitals in major Bulgarian cities like Sofia, Pleven, Plovdiv, and Blagoevgrad have been found to be draining funds from the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF), according to Stanimir Mihaylov, the head of the institution. Although the names of the hospitals involved have not been disclosed, Mihaylov confirmed that disciplinary actions are underway following an internal investigation.
Upon returning to the NHIF, Mihaylov encountered an alarming excess activity in the system, which amounted to 104 million leva three months ago. To address the issue, an in-depth analysis was conducted to understand the reasons behind this overspending. The investigation revealed that between May and September 2024, the reported activity had surged by over 9.6 percent, leading to increased hospital admissions despite no significant population growth or epidemics to justify the rise.
The analysis indicated that the emergence of new medical institutions, particularly commercial ones, was driving the increase in hospital admissions. These institutions were found to be reporting more expensive medical procedures in order to receive higher reimbursements from the NHIF. As a result, the NHIF was effectively being drained.
Further scrutiny uncovered a troubling pattern where hospitals were entering non-existent hospital beds into the electronic system while reporting medical activity associated with them. Mihaylov suggested that this might have been more of a clerical oversight on the part of several regional health insurance funds rather than intentional fraud.
Sources:
Bulgaria is entering the initial stages of a flu epidemic, with the peak expected in early February, according to Chief State Inspector Assoc. Prof. Dr. Angel Kunchev
Bulgaria has spent over 145 million leva on Covid-19 vaccines that were discarded between 2022 and 2024, according to Acting Minister of Health Galya Kondeva
Peptides, short chains of amino acids, have been extensively studied for their potential role in mitigating bone degradation.
Bulgaria has experienced a significant decline in its nursing workforce, with over 10% of nurses lost in the past decade
The World Health Organization's (WHO) European office has released a groundbreaking report highlighting the connection between healthcare quality and overall health outcomes in its 53 Member States
Bulgaria has recorded 17 cases of flu out of 157 tested samples over the past week, representing about 11%, according to Chief Health Inspector Assoc. Prof. Angel Kunchev
Bulgaria's Perperikon: A European Counterpart to Peru's Machu Picchu
Bulgarians Among EU's Least Frequent Vacationers, Struggling with Affordability