'Difficult Cabinet Ahead': Talks Continue for Bulgaria’s Future Government

Politics | January 10, 2025, Friday // 16:26
Negotiations for forming a government in Bulgaria with the first mandate are ongoing, according to unofficial information from BNR. Atanas Zafirov, co-chair of the parliamentary group "BSP-United Left," expressed optimism that Bulgaria might have a regular government in place as early as next week, though he acknowledged the complexities involved.

Zafirov described the potential government as "difficult," emphasizing the challenges of uniting parties with significant differences in programs, concepts, and governance approaches. He urged Bulgarian society to show tolerance and patience, particularly during the initial stages, to allow the cabinet to start functioning effectively. He emphasized the importance of reasonable compromises, stating that the goal is to create a clear, stable working majority based on agreed priorities and programs, rather than relying on ad hoc or situational alliances.

The BSP co-chair stressed the urgency of resolving the current political deadlock, highlighting the dire state of the country and the need for decisive, statesmanlike actions. He noted that only a government with a sustainable parliamentary majority could deliver the necessary courage and political will to address pressing national issues. He reiterated the importance of forming a government that is not reliant on unclear profiles, floating majorities, or temporary agreements, but one built on a solid foundation of shared priorities.

Reflecting on the ongoing negotiations, Zafirov expressed hope that the political forces involved would continue to demonstrate the commitment and flexibility needed to reach an agreement. He underscored the importance of resolving this issue promptly, as it remains a central concern for Bulgarian society. According to Zafirov, the next few days will be critical in untangling the political impasse, and he called for all parties to make the necessary compromises to secure a stable and functioning government.

