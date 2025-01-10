Kiril Petkov's Indictment: 'Everything is Taken Care of,' Says Mystery Man (VIDEO)

A video circulating on Facebook shows a scene just before Kiril Petkov, leader of the political party "We Continue the Change" and former Prime Minister of Bulgaria, received his indictment from the prosecutor's office. In the footage, Petkov is seen exchanging words with a man, who reassures him: "Everything is taken care of, don't worry, it's been discussed. Keep your head up, we've got things figured out with your father... just so you know." Petkov smiles and addresses the man as "Sensei," and they share a long embrace. The man is later identified as Sensei Yavor Dyankov, a karateka with connections to the security services, like Petkov's father, Petko.

The exchange occurs at the entrance to the prosecutor's office, with several individuals gathered nearby in support of Petkov. Dyankov’s voice is heard through Petkov’s microphone, which he is using for a live broadcast on Facebook.

Petkov, who is now officially a defendant, was given a "signature procedure" measure by the supervising prosecutor in the case, Angel Kanev. The case involves Petkov's actions in connection with the arrest of former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and GERB members Vladislav Goranov, and Sevdalina Arnaudova. Despite the indictment, Petkov remains confident, stating, "I am not worried in any way. I know that I have not committed any crime." He also conveyed this to the prosecutor and emphasized that he has yet to review the evidence against him. Petkov remains optimistic that the forthcoming trial will bring full clarity on how the judicial system and state prosecution operate.

Sources: