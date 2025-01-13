Snow, Rain, and Winds Set to Impact Bulgaria's Weather This Weekend

On January 11, the weather across Bulgaria will generally be mostly cloudy, with varying precipitation depending on the region. Eastern and Southeastern parts will experience rain, while the northeastern, central, and western areas will see snowfall. Winds will be moderate to strong, particularly in the Danube Plain where they will be from the west-northwest, while the eastern regions will have moderate north-northwesterly winds. Temperatures will range from -1°C to 4°C, with Sofia expected to see around -1°C. Highs will vary between 1°C and 6°C, with Sofia again reaching around 1°C.

Along the coast, the weather will also be mostly cloudy, with rain in some areas. The winds will be moderate and coming from the north-northwest. Coastal temperatures will range from 5°C to 7°C, while the sea water temperature will hover between 8°C and 10°C. The sea swell will be 1-2 degrees on the Douglas scale.

In the mountain regions, mostly cloudy skies are expected, with snow in Central and Southwestern Bulgaria and rain in the south. Winds will be moderate to strong, coming from the west. Temperatures will be 2°C at 1,200 meters above sea level and around 0°C at 2,000 meters.

On January 12, the weather will remain mostly cloudy, with rain expected across South and Central Bulgaria. Winds will be lighter and moderate, coming from the northwest. Temperatures will be colder, with highs ranging from -2°C to 3°C.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)