Bulgaria Moves Closer to Achieving Visa-Free Travel to the US

Hospitals in Bulgaria's Major Cities Accused of Draining Health Fund
Hospitals in major Bulgarian cities like Sofia, Pleven, Plovdiv, and Blagoevgrad have been found to be draining funds from the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF)
Foreign Minister Ivan Kondov has expressed optimism about the potential abolition of US visas for Bulgarian citizens. In a written response to MP Martin Dimitrov, Kondov outlined the progress and challenges in meeting the criteria for inclusion in the US Visa Waiver Program.
The minister noted that Bulgaria must achieve a visa refusal rate of 3% by September 2025 to meet the conditions for visa-free travel. However, in 2024, the refusal rate stood at 6.02%, a marked improvement compared to 11% in 2023. Despite the progress, more work is needed to meet the required threshold.
Efforts to address this issue included an informational campaign launched in 2023 by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The initiative, supported by Bulgarian actress Maria Bakalova, aimed to educate the public about the specifics of the visa application process and help reduce the number of rejections.
The caretaker minister emphasized the importance of continuing these efforts to ensure successful negotiations with the US. He remains optimistic about the outcome, noting the potential for significant progress in the coming years.
Meanwhile, Romania is set to become the 43rd country included in the Visa Waiver Program, with an official announcement expected soon. This leaves Bulgaria and Cyprus as the only EU member states still requiring visas for travel to the United States.
The percentage of US visa denials for Bulgarians has steadily decreased in recent years
The New York Times has included Bulgaria among its top travel destinations for 2025
Starting today, a new traffic management system is being implemented at Sofia Airport for cars approaching Terminal 2
During recent inspections in Bulgaria's winter resorts, tax authorities uncovered several establishments failing to issue proper sales receipts
A Bulgarian woman recently shared her experience on Facebook after paying 840 leva (430 euros) for parking at Sofia Airport
Bulgaria's ski resorts are operating at full capacity this winter season, thanks to an early snowfall that helped kick off the season.
Bulgaria's Perperikon: A European Counterpart to Peru's Machu Picchu
Bulgarians Among EU's Least Frequent Vacationers, Struggling with Affordability