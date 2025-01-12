Bulgaria Moves Closer to Achieving Visa-Free Travel to the US

Foreign Minister Ivan Kondov has expressed optimism about the potential abolition of US visas for Bulgarian citizens. In a written response to MP Martin Dimitrov, Kondov outlined the progress and challenges in meeting the criteria for inclusion in the US Visa Waiver Program.

The minister noted that Bulgaria must achieve a visa refusal rate of 3% by September 2025 to meet the conditions for visa-free travel. However, in 2024, the refusal rate stood at 6.02%, a marked improvement compared to 11% in 2023. Despite the progress, more work is needed to meet the required threshold.

Efforts to address this issue included an informational campaign launched in 2023 by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The initiative, supported by Bulgarian actress Maria Bakalova, aimed to educate the public about the specifics of the visa application process and help reduce the number of rejections.

The caretaker minister emphasized the importance of continuing these efforts to ensure successful negotiations with the US. He remains optimistic about the outcome, noting the potential for significant progress in the coming years.

Meanwhile, Romania is set to become the 43rd country included in the Visa Waiver Program, with an official announcement expected soon. This leaves Bulgaria and Cyprus as the only EU member states still requiring visas for travel to the United States.