Poisoned and Deported: Djokovic’s Startling Revelation Ahead of the Australian Open

Novak Djokovic, in a recent interview with GQ, revealed claims that he was “poisoned” by his food during his time in detention in Melbourne in 2022. The 37-year-old tennis star, who had been attempting to play in the Australian Open while unvaccinated, was detained before being deported on the eve of the tournament. During his brief stay at a detention hotel, he reportedly experienced health problems and later discovered alarming levels of heavy metals, including lead and mercury, in his system upon returning to Serbia. Djokovic suggested that the food he was given while detained might have been contaminated, though he did not provide further details or evidence to substantiate the claims when asked later.

Despite not elaborating on the specifics, Djokovic maintained his allegations of poisoning, emphasizing that his health issues were linked to the food served during his detention. He expressed a preference for focusing on his tennis career, especially as he prepares to compete for his 25th Grand Slam title. The Australian Department of Home Affairs has not commented on his statements, citing privacy concerns.

In a lighter note, Djokovic also confirmed his collaboration with new coach Andy Murray, whom he hired in November. Djokovic expressed excitement about working with Murray, noting his deep understanding of Djokovic's game and the broader dynamics of the sport, given Murray’s recent retirement from professional tennis.

While reflecting on his controversial 2022 experience, Djokovic mentioned that many Australians had approached him to apologize for his treatment, which they felt was a result of the government's actions at the time. Djokovic stated that, although he holds no ill feelings toward the Australian people, he remains uninterested in meeting the officials responsible for his deportation, indicating he would be open to doing so in the future if necessary.

Djokovic is now focused on the upcoming Australian Open and aims to build on his success from the previous year, where he triumphed in the tournament, despite the preceding challenges.