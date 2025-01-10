Poisoned and Deported: Djokovic’s Startling Revelation Ahead of the Australian Open

Sports | January 10, 2025, Friday // 11:41
Bulgaria: Poisoned and Deported: Djokovic’s Startling Revelation Ahead of the Australian Open

Novak Djokovic, in a recent interview with GQ, revealed claims that he was “poisoned” by his food during his time in detention in Melbourne in 2022. The 37-year-old tennis star, who had been attempting to play in the Australian Open while unvaccinated, was detained before being deported on the eve of the tournament. During his brief stay at a detention hotel, he reportedly experienced health problems and later discovered alarming levels of heavy metals, including lead and mercury, in his system upon returning to Serbia. Djokovic suggested that the food he was given while detained might have been contaminated, though he did not provide further details or evidence to substantiate the claims when asked later.

Despite not elaborating on the specifics, Djokovic maintained his allegations of poisoning, emphasizing that his health issues were linked to the food served during his detention. He expressed a preference for focusing on his tennis career, especially as he prepares to compete for his 25th Grand Slam title. The Australian Department of Home Affairs has not commented on his statements, citing privacy concerns.

In a lighter note, Djokovic also confirmed his collaboration with new coach Andy Murray, whom he hired in November. Djokovic expressed excitement about working with Murray, noting his deep understanding of Djokovic's game and the broader dynamics of the sport, given Murray’s recent retirement from professional tennis.

While reflecting on his controversial 2022 experience, Djokovic mentioned that many Australians had approached him to apologize for his treatment, which they felt was a result of the government's actions at the time. Djokovic stated that, although he holds no ill feelings toward the Australian people, he remains uninterested in meeting the officials responsible for his deportation, indicating he would be open to doing so in the future if necessary.

Djokovic is now focused on the upcoming Australian Open and aims to build on his success from the previous year, where he triumphed in the tournament, despite the preceding challenges.

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Djokovic, poisoned, Australia

Related Articles:

Australia Leads with World-First Social Media Ban for Children Under 16

Australia has enacted a groundbreaking law prohibiting children under the age of 16 from creating accounts on certain social media platforms

World | November 29, 2024, Friday // 11:00

Joana Kehlibarova Named Honorary Consul of Australia to Bulgaria

Joana Kehlibarova has been officially appointed as the Honorary Consul of Australia to Bulgaria

Politics » Diplomacy | November 20, 2024, Wednesday // 08:52

Australia Moves to Ban Social Media Access for Children Under 16

The Australian government has proposed new legislation that would impose a social media age limit of 16

World | November 8, 2024, Friday // 14:31

Dimitrov and Djokovic Thrill Fans with Charity Match in Arena Sofia

Grigor Dimitrov and Novak Djokovic delivered a memorable tennis spectacle in Sofia, with the real winner being the audience

Sports | September 18, 2024, Wednesday // 10:08

Sofia to Host Public Screening of Grigor Dimitrov vs. Novak Djokovic Charity Match

Tennis fans in Sofia will have the opportunity to watch the charity match between Grigor Dimitrov and Novak Djokovic on a big screen in the city center

Sports | September 17, 2024, Tuesday // 12:00

Tickets for Djokovic-Dimitrov Exhibition in Sofia Sell Out in Just 8 Minutes

Tickets for the upcoming exhibition match between Novak Djokovic and Grigor Dimitrov

Sports | August 13, 2024, Tuesday // 18:30
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Sports

Skiing Triumph: Albert Popov Ends Bulgaria’s 45-Year World Cup Wait

Albert Popov has achieved a historic milestone in Bulgarian alpine skiing, securing his first World Cup victory in the night slalom at the Italian resort of Madonna di Campiglio

Sports | January 9, 2025, Thursday // 09:13

Bulgarian Tennis Star Grigor Dimitrov Holds Onto World No. 10 Spot Despite Injury

Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov remains ranked number 10 in the world in the latest ATP rankings

Sports | January 6, 2025, Monday // 09:19

Grigor Dimitrov’s Stellar Run in Brisbane Continues, Sets Up Semifinal Clash

Bulgarian tennis star Grigor Dimitrov has advanced to the semifinals of the ATP 250 tournament in Brisbane, Australia, marking his sixth appearance in the tournament’s final four

Sports | January 3, 2025, Friday // 11:02

Bulgarian Tennis Star Grigor Dimitrov Wins Season Opener in Brisbane

Grigor Dimitrov began his 18th season in professional tennis with a strong performance, securing a two-set victory at the ATP 250 tournament in Brisbane

Sports | December 30, 2024, Monday // 12:16

Bulgarian Karlos Nasar Crowned Best Weightlifter in the World for 2024

Bulgarian weightlifter Karlos Nasar has been named the Best Weightlifter in the World for 2024, capping off an extraordinary year

Sports | December 23, 2024, Monday // 16:10

Bulgarian Tennis Players Mark Progress in Global Rankings

In the latest global tennis rankings published today, Bulgaria’s top players, Grigor Dimitrov and Viktoriya Tomova, have retained their positions as they prepare for the upcoming season

Sports | December 16, 2024, Monday // 10:22
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria