China's AI Ambitions Under Threat: US Set to Unveil Major Export Controls

World | January 10, 2025, Friday // 14:00
The US Department of Commerce is preparing to introduce new regulations aimed at restricting China’s access to cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. This move is designed to prevent the People's Republic of China (PRC) from acquiring advanced AI capabilities through methods such as cloud computing or by utilizing foreign subsidiaries located outside of China. The regulations will focus on controlling the export of high-performance graphics processing units (GPUs) and sophisticated AI models.

The proposed "Export Control Framework for AI Diffusion" seeks to establish a global licensing system for these key AI technologies, intending to limit China's access to tools that could potentially strengthen its national security infrastructure, particularly in areas like cyber warfare and signals intelligence. Supporters of the initiative argue that such measures are necessary to prevent China from exploiting US technological advancements, which could have far-reaching consequences for global security.

A letter to US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo highlighted the importance of a coordinated global response to China’s circumvention strategies, with particular emphasis on nations that maintain military ties with China. The letter advocates for strict regulations on countries that host People’s Liberation Army (PLA) bases or intelligence operations, as well as those supporting Chinese tech giants such as Huawei. The letter also stresses the necessity of regularly updating export controls to keep pace with China’s evolving tactics and ensure US interests are safeguarded.

Proponents of the new controls emphasize the opportunity to strengthen the US's role as a leader in AI technology and influence the global AI landscape. They argue that this regulatory action can help prevent adversarial nations from using advanced technologies for military purposes, and reinforce alliances that support US technological supremacy. Despite concerns over specific partnerships, such as the Microsoft-G42 collaboration and the UAE's relationship with China, the push for stricter export regulations reflects a broader strategy to maintain the US's technological edge and protect against security risks.

This move comes as the US seeks to preserve its leadership in AI innovation and limit China’s ability to leverage US-made technologies in ways that could undermine global stability.

Source: ANI

