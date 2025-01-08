Romania Seeks Three-Year Extension for Coal Power Plants Amid Energy Security Concerns

Romania's Energy Minister, Sebastian Burduja, has announced the country's request for a three-year extension to the operating period of its coal-fired power plants. The extension is necessary, he explained, because Romania currently lacks alternatives to replace these facilities and must maintain energy security. "We have no other option at this moment," Burduja stated, emphasizing the critical need for coal-fired generation until replacements are available.

Under existing European Union commitments, Romania is set to close lignite-fired power plants with a combined capacity of 2,085 megawatts by 2026. However, the minister argues that extending this deadline by three years is reasonable, noting that other European countries will continue operating their coal plants until 2049. He hopes the European Commission will show flexibility in light of Romania's efforts to modernize its energy sector.

Burduja also highlighted the ongoing development of the Mintia power plant in Hunedoara County, which will be Europe’s largest gas-fired power plant once completed in 2026. The plant is expected to contribute significantly to the country’s energy security, with at least 1,000 megawatts connected to the national grid by the end of this year. Romania has already surpassed its goal of adding 1,200 megawatts last year, and this year, the minister projects an additional 2,500 megawatts, potentially reaching up to 3,800 megawatts.

In the meantime, the Mintia power plant has secured a construction permit from local authorities, and the project is set to cost approximately 1.4 billion euros. Once operational, it will have a capacity of 1,700 megawatts and create over 600 jobs. The plant is expected to play a pivotal role in securing Romania's energy future.

