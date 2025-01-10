Secret Coalition Talks? GERB’s Alleged Deal with BSP and DPS Sparks Controversy

Rumors about GERB forming a government with the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), "There Is Such a People" (TISP), and Ahmed Dogan's DPS have sparked significant discussion, though they remain unconfirmed. Speculation about this coalition surfaced after a Facebook post by former ambassador to Moscow Iliyan Vassilev and articles on sites linked to Delyan Peevski. These reports claimed Rosen Zhelyazkov would be prime minister, Vladimir Malinov energy minister, and the coalition would exclude "Democratic Bulgaria" (DB) and "We Continue the Change" (WCC). Allegedly, the coalition would rely on support from Dogan's DPS group without formalizing it in a coalition agreement.

This morning, Asen Vassilev, co-chair of WCC, dismissed these rumors as premature and baseless gossip, emphasizing that WCC is not involved in any discussions. Similarly, Hasan Ademov, a long-standing DPS MP, denied that Dogan's group had been approached for support. Reports suggest some MPs are exploring cooperation with DPS to counteract Peevski’s influence, though GERB leader Boyko Borisov has consistently rejected working with any faction of DPS, reiterating his stance against Peevski and Dogan.

GERB has also suspended talks with DB, citing DB's refusal to accept Rosen Zhelyazkov as a prime ministerial candidate. However, DB maintains that leadership discussions should focus on policy agreements before naming individuals. While DB appears open to negotiations about Zhelyazkov, their coalition partner, WCC, remains firmly distanced from any discussions.

Simeon Dyankov, former finance minister under Borisov, provided a contrasting perspective, asserting in a BNT interview that negotiations are progressing and a regular cabinet involving DB is highly probable. According to Dyankov, a government could be finalized as early as the end of next week, though details remain unclear.

Sources close to GERB and BSP have commented cautiously, indicating that no coalition agreement has been finalized. For now, the scenario described in recent reports appears speculative, and any agreements remain unconfirmed. Meanwhile, the dynamics between GERB, DB, WCC, and other political groups continue to evolve as negotiations persist in the background.

