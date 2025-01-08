Azerbaijan Temporarily Suspends Gas Supplies to Bulgaria

Business » ENERGY | January 9, 2025, Thursday // 18:07
Bulgaria: Azerbaijan Temporarily Suspends Gas Supplies to Bulgaria

Azerbaijan has temporarily suspended natural gas supplies to Bulgaria, as announced by Bulgargaz. The interruption, which began on January 7, 2025, was attributed to technical issues. According to Bulgargaz, the supplier notified them of the disruption on January 6, with expectations that deliveries will resume by January 11, 2025.

In response to the suspension, Bulgargaz swiftly arranged replacement natural gas supplies through its agreement with Botas. This allowed the company to secure alternative quantities within hours, ensuring continuity of supply. Bulgargaz emphasized that this flexibility avoided any additional expenses for procuring the substitute gas.

The company also confirmed that the temporary halt had no impact on the natural gas market in the region. The swift measures taken ensured stability and prevented potential disruptions in supply to consumers.

Source: Bulgarian National Television (BNT)

Tags: gas, Bulgaria, azerbaijan

