Fog, Sunshine, and Evening Snow: Bulgaria's Weather Outlook for Friday

Friday's weather is expected to begin with foggy conditions in the morning, followed by mostly sunny skies later in the day. By evening, rain will move in, gradually transitioning to snow as temperatures drop. A northwesterly wind is forecasted to strengthen, bringing colder air. Daytime temperatures will range between 12°C and 17°C, with Sofia expected to reach a high of 12°C.

Along the coast, fog will dominate the morning hours, giving way to mostly sunny conditions in the afternoon. Winds will be light to moderate, coming from the south-southwest. Temperatures will vary from 12°C to 16°C, while sea water temperatures will range between 8°C and 10°C.

In the mountains, conditions will remain mostly sunny throughout the day. However, snowfall is anticipated in the Balkan Range and the western mountains by evening. Winds will be moderate to strong, blowing from the west. Temperatures are expected to reach 10°C at 1,200 meters and 2°C at 2,000 meters.