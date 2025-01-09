Bulgaria: Employers and Unions Announce National Protest Over Rising Electricity Costs

Employers and trade unions in Bulgaria have announced a national protest on January 15, 2025, calling for urgent measures to address the soaring electricity prices for non-household consumers. Representatives of the four main employer organizations, along with the Confederation of Independent Trade Unions of Bulgaria (CITUB) and the Podkrepa Confederation of Trade Unions, held a press conference to demand continued compensation for high electricity costs throughout the year. They warned that failure to act could devastate the economy, causing mass bankruptcies, layoffs, and rising inflation.

According to the organizations, electricity prices for businesses are currently unaffordable, reaching levels twice as high as those paid by household consumers in Bulgaria and competitors in other countries. Over 600,000 non-household electricity subscribers, including industrial enterprises, small businesses, hospitals, water supply companies, cultural institutions, and government departments, are at risk of financial instability due to these prices. The organizations stressed that this situation endangers jobs, wage growth, and the survival of businesses.

They are demanding immediate, adequate, and fair compensation for excess electricity costs to bring industry prices closer to those of the regulated market. Additional measures are also necessary to mitigate the impact of rising energy prices on the economy.

Vasil Velev, chairman of the Association of Industrial Capital in Bulgaria (AIKB), emphasized the need to maintain the current price threshold of 180 leva. He warned that without government action, spontaneous protests, including highway and border crossing blockades, could arise. Dobri Mitrev, chairman of the Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, added that the lack of measures could lead to production shutdowns, job losses, and market closures.

Vasil Todorov of the Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry highlighted how the absence of a regular government complicates efforts to fund the necessary measures, obstructing the use of European funding. Konstantin Stamenov of the Confederation of Employers and Industrialists in Bulgaria noted that many sectors of the economy are already struggling and on the brink of collapse.

The unions stressed that the crisis directly impacts workers by threatening wages and undermining collective bargaining efforts. Todor Kapitanov from CITUB called on the National Assembly to prioritize protecting businesses, while Ioannis Partheniotis of Podkrepa warned of severe consequences for healthcare, education, culture, and essential services like water supply.

If their demands are not met, the protest will include actions such as blocking major highways, including Trakia, and key roads like Veliko Tarnovo–Varna. The organizations underscored their appeal to the authorities, stating that the power wielded by the government ultimately comes from and affects the people.

