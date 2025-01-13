Former Bulgarian Defense Minister Criticizes Trump’s NATO Spending Proposal

Bulgaria: Former Bulgarian Defense Minister Criticizes Trump’s NATO Spending Proposal

Former Bulgarian Defense Minister Prof. Todor Tagarev described the idea of NATO countries allocating 5% of GDP to defense as unrealistic, labeling it a significant financial burden. In an interview with the Bulgarian National Radio, Tagarev referred to former U.S. President Donald Trump's call for increased defense spending, pointing out that even the United States, with defense expenditures at 3.38% of GDP in 2024, did not meet this target. He noted that some NATO members, such as Poland and Estonia, have surpassed the U.S. in defense spending as a percentage of GDP.

Tagarev explained that the 5% target had been part of NATO discussions since 2014, but most countries only committed to reaching 2% of GDP by 2024. This benchmark has largely been met by member states, except for some Mediterranean countries like Italy and Portugal. The increase in spending, he emphasized, was not due to Trump's insistence but rather a reaction to the evolving security environment following Russia's large-scale war in 2022. Many nations now exceed the 2% threshold, with some aiming for 4% or 5%, though Tagarev argued that achieving 5% is currently impractical unless there is evidence of further aggressive capacity building by Russia.

For Bulgaria, Tagarev noted that the defense budget saw consecutive increases of 400 million leva in 2023 and 2024. While these allocations meet existing budgetary and social requirements, he highlighted Defense Minister Zapryanov's suggestion that Bulgaria aim for 2.5% of GDP to strengthen its defense capabilities, as the current 2% is deemed insufficient.

Regarding Ukraine's prospects for NATO membership, Tagarev commented on statements by individuals from Trump's circle, including Trump himself, suggesting a willingness to accept Russian demands to keep Ukraine outside NATO. He expressed skepticism about such an arrangement, suggesting that Ukraine cannot rely on a ceasefire agreement for its security. Instead, Tagarev proposed alternatives, such as guarantees similar to those provided by the U.S. to Japan and South Korea or substantial military-technical assistance to enable Ukraine to defend itself effectively. He considered the latter option the most feasible.

Tagarev also expressed doubts about the likelihood of a peace agreement with Russia, as he sees no indication that President Vladimir Putin is willing to abandon his ambitions to undermine Ukraine's progress toward EU and NATO integration.

Finally, Tagarev dismissed concerns over Trump’s remarks regarding Greenland and the Panama Canal, asserting that such actions would require Congressional approval, making large-scale force unlikely.

